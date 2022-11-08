Bobby Cannavale Says 'The Watcher' Fans Are 'Stopping Me in the Street' to Give Their 'Opinion' on the Show

The Watcher chronicles the real-life story of the Broaddus family as they dealt with an apparent serial stalker after moving to their new neighborhood in 2014

Published on November 8, 2022 05:30 PM

Bobby Cannavale has found out firsthand that fans of The Watcher have strong feelings about the creepy Netflix series.

"We have [had] such a big reaction to like the ending — which I won't give away — but, I have people stopping me in the street now, giving me their opinion about the ending," Cannavale told Seth Meyers on Monday's episode of Late Night.

The Ryan Murphy-produced series chronicles the real-life story of the Broaddus family, who dealt with an apparent stalker after moving to a New Jersey neighborhood in 2014.

Fans previously approached Cannavale, 52, about "everything from, 'Did we go to high school together?' to Third Watch, Will & Grace — there's all these different things," the prolific actor told Meyers, 48.

But lately, he continued, viewers have been singularly focused on The Watcher and "it's obvious how popular this thing is."

The Watcher. (L to R) Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock, Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock in episode 106 of The Watcher.
Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock and Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock in "The Watcher". Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

And Cannavale's not the only one who's experienced an influx of fan attention — Watcher watchers have made pilgrimages to the real house that inspired the show.

Located at 657 Boulevard in suburban Westfield, New Jersey, the real The Watcher house, which is still a private residence, has been receiving an overwhelming amount of visitors since the series premiered on Oct. 13. People from all over the area, and even some from other countries, are traveling to the site for a glimpse of the home that was allegedly watched for decades by an individual who remains unidentified to this day.

The attention has been so intense that town police officers are stationed outside of the home to monitor trespassers, and yellow caution tape now lines the edge of the property. A barricade was also placed at the front of the driveway.

The Watcher. (L to R) Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock, Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock in episode 101 of The Watcher.
Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

During his appearance on Late Night, Cannavale offered his take on why the story of the Broaddus family — which was originally shared in a 2018 New York magazine article — resonates "with people on some level."

"I think Ryan Murphy, who's sort of very good at having his finger on the zeitgeist, just thought, 'You know that would be a good idea to make a show about it,'" he explained.

"But how he initially approached me about it — it was during COVID — and he was like, 'I don't know about you, man, but COVID made feel really powerless to protect my family.' And I think for him, it was more of an allegorical thing to tell the story in the guise of it's about a house and getting these letters, but really it's about fear and it's about people being unable to control what they can't control," he added. "And I think that's what people respond to."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Bobby Cannavale attends 2020 Netflix SAG After Party at Sunset Tower on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix)
Michael Kovac/Getty

Season 1 of The Watcher, which was just renewed for two more seasons, is available to stream in full on Netflix.

