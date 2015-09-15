Bobby Brown on Daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown: 'My Fondest Memory of Her Is Her Smile'

Nearly two months after losing his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, Bobby Brown opened up on Monday about his loss.

“It’s an everyday process. It’s not easy at all,” Brown – who was joined by wife Alicia Etheredge – said in the premiere episode of The Real. “God was gracious enough to give me a baby girl [daughter Bodhi] in the last two months, you know, after losing one.”

Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in her Georgia home on Jan. 31. She died surrounded by her loved ones in a hospice on July 26.

“We prayed and hoped for six months for something better to happen, but when God calls you, he calls you,” Brown said. “I’m pretty sure her mother was, had a part with like, ‘Come on, let’s get her up here’ – in the best way possible.”

Brown added: “She [ex-wife Whitney Houston] was not comfortable by herself, I guess and she just called my daughter with her.”

Houston died from accidental drowning. She was found unresponsive and underwater in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 11, 2012.

“I mean after losing my mom, my dad, my ex-wife, my daughter in the last 6 years the only thing I had to lean on was her,” Brown said of wife Alicia. “She’s probably tired of me leaning on her, but she’s held me up and she’s got my back – and you know anytime I need to lean to the side or lean forward, you know she’s right there.”

And when asked what his fondest memory of his daughter is – Brown replied, “My fondest memory of her is her smile.”

“I mean not just because we have the same smile the same gap and everything, but her smile and just her graciousness with loving people,” he explained. “She was so kind-hearted. She always took care of her friends.”

Brown also shared he is in the process of creating Bobbi Kristina’s Serenity House – which is “being established as a safe haven, emergency center and advocacy resource center for women affected by domestic violence,” reads a statement from Brown on its website.

“It’s a place that I’m building – that we’re just starting to build – that I feel is needed,” Brown shared. “Because if I could have been there two days before anything happened to my daughter, it wouldn’t have went down like that.”

Bobbi Kristina’s conservators are currently involved in a lawsuit with her boyfriend Nick Gordon, who is being accused of causing her wrongful death.

“I mean I’m not going to call anybody out, but I really want to just tell the DA of Atlanta, Georgia that he needs to look closely into the investigation that’s going on that caused my daughter to pass,” Brown said.

Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge Erica Parise/Warner Bros. Television

Last week, Gordon’s lawyers responded denying the allegations of domestic abuse and stealing money.