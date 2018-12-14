Despite taking home the coveted Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball Trophy last month, season 27 winner Bobby Bones has already retired from dancing.

“I’m never dancing again. I have retired from dancing,” the radio show host, 38, tells PEOPLE. “The dancing thing was crazy because I went into it not knowing how hard it actually was. Being around the pros and actually seeing them do their thing, they’re professional athletes.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Despite having no dancing experience, Bones credits his seasoned partner Sharna Burgess for the big win.

“I had no experience. What I meant by not being good enough is that Sharna pushes me. I was never to the level, even when the show ended. She had professional athletes for like the last six or seven seasons, and then all of a sudden she gets howdy dudey, who has never danced before,” he adds. “I think for her that was a struggle at first. I didn’t know anything about dancing.”

As Bones navigated through his season, he noticed criticism from dancing experts and fans of the show.

“The people on the internet that loved that show were brutal to me,” he reveals. “If people love dance, you didn’t love me on that show. If people love people going on and trying something new and putting their heart on their sleeve and being uncomfortable then I think that’s who I was able to connect with. No one who was a ballroom fan was ever going to like me.”

While his struggles with choreography challenged him on the show, it did bring him closer to one contestant.

“We’re just people trying to figure it out and I was trying to figure out that show every week,” he says of Grocery Store Joe Amabile. “I was not the best dancer. Except for Joe, I was the second worst dancer on the whole show. We bonded in our inability to dance. I take that Mirrorball everywhere.”

RELATED: Sky Brown and JT Church Crowned Champions of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the ABC dancing competition series will be taking a hiatus and skipping a spring cycle. That means Bones will be holding onto his Mirrorball Trophy for a calendar year. (DWTS is expected to return to ABC’s lineup in fall 2019.)

Last week, Bones announced that he will be joining the next season of American Idol as the show’s in-house mentor.

On the last season of Idol, Bones joined the Top 24 contestants as they prepared to take the stage with their all-star celebrity duet partners. This time around, he’ll be with them every step of the way.

“For me, to be back in a place where I actually know what I’m talking about — because I just got off a show where I had no idea what I was doing for three months at all — it’s really exciting to come and actually know a little bit,” he says.

American Idol is set to premiere March 3 on ABC.