Bobby Bones May Have Injured His Shoulder in DWTS Debut: 'It Was Crazy, Man'

Bobby Bones made his Dancing with the Stars debut on Monday night — and he delivered the performance with as much zany energy as you might have imagined.

The on-air radio personality chronicled much of the evening on his Instagram story, including a video posted just after he wrapped up his first-ever jive (performed to T-R-O-U-B-L-E by Travis Tritt) with his partner Sharna Burgess. As viewers saw, he freaked out on stage when the dance was over.

“Finished the dance, fell down, got too excited,” he said. “I think I may have hurt my shoulder a little bit. But the show’s still on, just want to say I appreciate all the nice messages. It was crazy, man.”

“It was so much fun,” he added. “We’ll see you tomorrow night.”

Bones, a 38-year-old Arkansas native, hosts the nationally syndicated radio show The Bobby Bones Show in Nashville.

Speaking to PEOPLE over the weekend, he revealed he had already suffered a few injuries while training for the competition with Burgess — most of which, he was quick to point out, were his fault.

“I had to fill out a lot of paperwork, because I got hit really hard,” he said of Burgess elbowing him in the face, which required him to file a dental claim. “There was blood and a tooth. I still don’t know what I’m doing. She was doing her spin thing, and she was doing what she was supposed to do, and my face was not doing what it was supposed to do.”

But Burgess, 33, couldn’t be more proud of her partner.

“He’s doing amazing. He came into this a few weeks ago with absolutely no experience, no confidence, no idea of whether he could or couldn’t do it,” she said. “It’s been two and a half weeks of him really starting to grow and really starting to enjoy it and embrace dance and improve a lot.”

The Dancing with the Stars premiere continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.