Bobby Bones Has Injured His Mouth Twice Training for DWTS: 'There Was Blood and a Tooth'

As he prepares for Dancing with the Stars, Bobby Bones is thankful for his partner, Sharna Burgess, and the fact that he has dental insurance.

He’s been elbowed in the mouth twice, and both times, he’s quick to point out, were his fault.

“I had to fill out a lot of paperwork, because I got hit really hard,” he told PEOPLE after one incident that required him to file a dental claim. “There was blood and a tooth. I still don’t know what I’m doing. She was doing her spin thing, and she was doing what she was supposed to do, and my face was not doing what it was supposed to do.”

In the two and a half weeks since he started training for the ABC show, Bones said he’s learned to respect dancers immensely, citing the physical toll it’s taking on his body. (Aside from the teeth fiasco, he’s had sore ankles and knees.)

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Bergeron’s Favorite DWTS Moment Was Surprisingly Caused by Jerry Springer

“You know, things aren’t supposed to bend certain ways,” he said. Still, he added, “I’m feeling pretty good. The cuts have healed.”

Burgess, 33, seems encouraged by Bones, 38.

“He’s doing amazing. He came into this a few weeks ago with absolutely no experience, no confidence, no idea of whether he could or couldn’t do it,” she said. “It’s been two and a half weeks of him really starting to grow and really starting to enjoy it and embrace dance and improve a lot.”

Like the rest of the duos, Bones and Burgess have been practicing every single day, but they took a quick break to head to Las Vegas over the weekend for the iHeartRadio Daytime Festival, where his band, Bobby Bones and The Raging Idiots, performed on Saturday.

RELATED: Val Chmerkovskiy ‘Can’t Wait’ to Have Kids with Jenna Johnson: She’ll Be an ‘Incredible Mom’

After all that, it was back to practicing.

“It’s way harder than I thought,” Bones said. “People that do it well make it look easy, and if you just watched me do it, you would see how hard it is because I don’t do it well. She’s a great coach, though.”

Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.