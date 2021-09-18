Queer Eye is nominated for six Emmy Awards for 2021, including outstanding host for a reality or competition program

Bobby Berk Says Upcoming Queer Eye Episodes 'Might Be Our Best Season Yet' as He Prepares for Emmy Awards

Queer Eye is only getting better!

"I honestly think it might be our best season yet," Berk told PEOPLE on Friday at the TV Academy Reception Honoring 73rd Emmy Awards Nominees. "The year off was crazy but it did us some good."

Teasing the upcoming season, which takes place in Texas, he said, "Our heroes have been through a lot in the past year, but to be able to tell those stories, not just personal stories, but business stories, family stories, stories of loss, stories of triumph… the stories all mean a little bit more this year I think."

The show also has a series first because of the way the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced production to halt.

"One of the episodes, for the first time in Queer Eye history we go back and we visit someone that we made over and made better because in 2020 we got through one episode, but we didn't get the last day of it," Berk told PEOPLE, adding, "so we went back and revisited that person and it's emotional and it's amazing."

He adds that his favorite part about being on the show is "being able to help people and have fun and that it's my job. And winning awards. Can't beat that."

Queer Eye has won nine Emmy Awards in the show's history. For season 5, they already scored one at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards earlier this month for outstanding structured reality program.

"It's been amazing to be on a show that's able to win awards like an Emmy but be a show that's out there doing good as well," Berk told PEOPLE. "And to be a show that we really enjoy doing; a show that is making a difference but is also being recognized is also a dream come true."

The interior designer reiterated, "We're out there in actual real life, helping real people and it's awesome to do."