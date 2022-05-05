Bobby Berk Shares Throwback Video of Queer Eye Stars' Choreographed Dance: 'The Things You Find'

The cast of Queer Eye knows how to bust a move.

"The things you find in your photo folder when you run out of storage and need to delete things ♥️♥️♥️(this was not deleted) #2018," Berk captioned the video.

The video shows each Queer Eye lead taking part in the viral "Kiki" dance that appeared on social media when the song was released. By the video's end, they all exit the empty dance floor one by one.

Berk wasn't the only one loving the nostalgia.

Porowski, for his part, was quick to comment with questions. "Dear God why are you bringing this back to life omg 😂🥴," he wrote on the post.

But followers of Berk — including celebrities like musician Jewel and model Praya Lundberg — applauded the group's dance moves and the joy the video ignites for viewers.

Queer Eye Credit: Shannon Finney/Getty

The video is far from the first time the Fab 5 has been caught dancing. In season 6 of the feel-good Netflix show, the leads visited a traditional honkey tonk to help makeover the shop's owner. While there, they participated in one of the owner's famed dance classes.

With the success of Queer Eye — even a post-pandemic season that captured the hardships faced by Texans during COVID — each member of the group is pursuing their own opportunities. Even though Brown just announced his own talk show, he confirmed that he won't be leaving the Netflix hit anytime soon.