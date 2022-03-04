Bobbie Thomas Says 'Dear Friend' Hoda Kotb Was a 'Constant Support' After Her Husband's Death

The Today style editor – who returned to the show on Thursday – reveals how her bond with Kotb helped her through the grieving process

Bobbie Thomas and Hoda Kotb had an emotional reunion on Thursday when she returned to the Today set for the first time since her husband's death.

But in the 15 months since Michael Marion's tragic passing, the style editor says that, despite Kotb's busy schedule, the show's co-host always found time to privately offer her words of comfort.

"There are moments that I feel horrific guilt for how fortunate I've been to have such a support system; to have a work path that connects me to other people, especially people like Hoda," Thomas, 47, tells PEOPLE. "Throughout this past year off camera, I can't tell you the number of times out of the blue, I have received texts personally from [her]."

"Hoda has been a constant support system in my life. She's one of the biggest reasons I evolved at the show. She's a dear friend," she continues. "She was there when I was dating my husband. She was there through getting engaged. She actually was the one that nudged me to end up having to keep my puppy and name my puppy on television."

Adds Thomas: "I've gone through all those markers in life with Hoda, and others being right there. But personally, to have her text me things like, 'I see you, and I love you, BT,' I mean, just with everything that's going on in her life and all the people – with her daughters at the top of that list – needing her attention, she genuinely is able to still connect to so many."

Today - Season 62 Bobbie Thomas on the Today show with Hoda Kotb and former colleague Kathie Lee Gifford. | Credit: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal/Getty

Today show viewers have witnessed Thomas face a series of challenges since 2019 when her husband suffered a debilitating stroke at the age of 40.

Tragically, he died in December 2020 when a bacterial infection led to organ failure after a brief hospital stay. At the time, the couple — who share 6-year-old son Miles — had been married for seven years.

Like millions of Americans who have been social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas was working remotely when her husband died. Because of that, it was extra meaningful when she returned to NBC's New York studio on Thursday for the first time since March 2020.

Thomas has praised the entire Today family — including those in front of, and behind, the cameras — for being there for her when she felt isolated over the past year.

"There was a producer, a couple in general that, when I first had to adjust to the news, they must have called me every night, right around midnight to make sure I was okay or trying to sleep," she recalled. "Even though they had just got their kids to bed, and they were exhausted, and they only had a few hours before they had to produce the show."

During Thursday's show, Thomas announced that, in addition to her beauty and style segments, she will be connecting with viewers through her new project called Dear Bobbie.

"I wanted to do more. The only reason I'm here [is] because of how many people… [have been] sharing such personal stories with me," she told Today with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "I just want to see you and I want to help in any way I can. If it's something as simple as helping you find your girlfriend's lipstick. I don't care. We'll fly on a plane upside down."

Speaking about her new path, Thomas previously told PEOPLE that she vows to find a "purpose" for her "pain."