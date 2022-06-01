Today's Bobbie Thomas Pays Tribute to Late Husband Michael Marion on Their Wedding Anniversary

"Feeling grateful to have known a love like his," the fashion journalist wrote in the caption of the throwback clip from their wedding ceremony

NEW YORK CITY, NY - MARCH 25: Michael Marrion and Bobbi Thomas attend CLUB MONACO Celebrates Photographer BERT STERN at Club Monaco on March 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by CLINT SPAULDING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Bobbie Thomas is remembering her late husband, Michael Marion, on what would've been their 9th wedding anniversary.

On Tuesday, the Today journalist posted a clip from their 2013 wedding ceremony, featuring her late husband reciting his vows at the altar.

"Missing Michael today (our anniversary)," she captioned the Instagram post. "Feeling grateful to have known a love like his."

"Thank you for the kindness and supportive words you continue to share," Thomas, 47, continued. "I'm finding my way, but feel the need to say - if you know loss, I see you, and it really hurts. If you know someone carrying loss, please pause."

She added, "You don't to have say the right thing (or anything). Just be... be there. Offer a hug. Reach out. Show up. Sending love xx B"

As Today fans know, Thomas' life changed forever when Marion died at the age of 42 in December 2020 after a bacterial infection led to organ failure. The year before, the lawyer suffered a stroke that impacted his ability to walk. His death left Thomas alone to raise their son Miles, who is now 6.

Opening up about her new normal to PEOPLE in March, Thomas said she vowed to find a "purpose for my pain" as she rejoined her Today family after over a year of being on hiatus.

"I do feel blessed for understanding this new sort of layer in my life, this new experience," said the beauty editor. "I just really want to boomerang back with my whole heart."

"I feel like I've always been looking to extend myself as a girlfriend. I've called it a 'professional girlfriend' – whether it was talking about the power of lipstick or helping to navigate something else in the lifestyle arena," she explained.

"For me, what pushes me is knowing that I'm not alone," Thomas added. "And I think the outpouring of love that I was really lucky to have and grateful for because of this platform has just pushed me to find purpose for my pain."

While beauty and style are still close to her heart, her new projects on the show will be informed by her loss and inspired by her late husband, as well as who he was to her.

