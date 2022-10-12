Bobbie Thomas Remembers Late Husband Michael Marion on What Would Have Been His 44th Birthday

"Moving forward does not mean erasing the past," the Today show contributor wrote in a touching Instagram tribute to Marion on Monday

By
Published on October 12, 2022 09:02 PM
Bobbie Thomas, Michael Marrion
Photo: Bobbie Thomas/Instagram

Bobbie Thomas is honoring her late husband, Michael Marion, on what would have been his 44th birthday.

In a touching tribute to Marion posted Monday, the Today show contributor shared a video montage featuring photos with her late husband and their 7-year-old son, Miles.

Set to a cover of ABBA's "Slipping Through My Fingers," the Instagram clip included images and videos from milestone moments like their wedding and birthday celebrations as well as a picture of Marion in the hospital.

"Michael would have been 44 today…," she began the caption. "I paused before posting this because a part of me worried it might make others feel uncomfortable or sad for me, but in that same moment I didn't want to give death the power to erase my feelings."

Thomas, 47, continued, "Moving forward does not mean erasing the past. It's hard enough to carry loss without propping up the additional burden of feeling isolated and ashamed for not being 'over it'. So I post this not to dwell, but to feel. 💕Missing you Michael, celebrating you, happy bday love. Xx."

Marion died at the age of 42 in December 2020 after a bacterial infection led to organ failure. The year before, the lawyer suffered a stroke that impacted his ability to walk.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bobbie Thomas, Michael Marrion
CLINT SPAULDING/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Opening up about her new normal to PEOPLE in March, Thomas said she vowed to find a "purpose for my pain" as she rejoined her Today family after being away for over a year.

"I do feel blessed for understanding this new sort of layer in my life, this new experience," she said at the time. "I just really want to boomerang back with my whole heart."

"I feel like I've always been looking to extend myself as a girlfriend. I've called it a 'professional girlfriend' – whether it was talking about the power of lipstick or helping to navigate something else in the lifestyle arena," she explained.

RELATED VIDEO: Wynonna Judd Says Touring Is Healing After Mom Naomi's Death: 'I Want People to Know There Is Hope'

"For me, what pushes me is knowing that I'm not alone," Thomas added. "And I think the outpouring of love that I was really lucky to have and grateful for because of this platform has just pushed me to find purpose for my pain."

Thomas and Marion wed in 2013 and welcomed their baby boy Miles in July 2015 after fertility struggles, which she was previously open about.

Related Articles
NEW YORK CITY, NY - MARCH 25: Michael Marrion and Bobbi Thomas attend CLUB MONACO Celebrates Photographer BERT STERN at Club Monaco on March 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by CLINT SPAULDING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
'Today' 's Bobbie Thomas Pays Tribute to Late Husband Michael Marion on Their Wedding Anniversary
Bobbie thomas
Bobbie Thomas Vows to Find a 'Purpose for My Pain' as She Returns to 'Today' After Husband's Death
Wynonna Judd Rollout
Wynonna Judd Says Husband Cactus Is the 'Most Tough and Tender Man' She's Ever Met: 'Trust Him with My Life'
Ashley Judd, Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd during APLA 6th Commitment to Life Concert Benefit at Universal Amphitheater
Wynonna Judd Addresses Rumors She's 'Fighting' with Sister Ashley Judd Over Mom Naomi's Estate
Wynonna Judd Rollout
Wynonna Judd on Mom Naomi: 'With the Same Determination She Had to Live, She Was Determined to Die'
Wynonna Judd Rollout
Wynonna Judd Says Touring Is Healing After Mom Naomi's Death: 'I Want People to Know There Is Hope'
Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero
Amanda Kloots Celebrates Nick Cordero's Birthday: 'I Wish I Could Spoil You Rotten Today'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: (L-R) Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)
Wynonna Judd Says She Cries 'a Lot' After Mom Naomi's Death but It's Not a 'Sign of Weakness'
Brittani Boren Leach, Mom Who Lost Son at 3 Months Old Celebrates His Third Birthday at His Grave
Mom Who Lost Son at 3 Months Celebrates His Third Birthday at His Grave: 'Wish I Could See Him Now'
NBCUniversal's 73rd Annual Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals
NeNe Leakes Shares 'Heavenly Birthday' Tribute to Late Husband Gregg: 'I Miss You Every Day!'
Nene and Gregg Leakes
NeNe Leakes Honors Late Husband Gregg on the First Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss You So Much'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChnSEXqvtEx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D priyankachopra Verified Happy birthday dad. We miss u. Everyday. ❤️ 2h
Priyanka Chopra Honors Late Father on What Would Have Been His Birthday: 'We Miss You Every Day'
Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Wishes Kobe A Happy 44th Birthday: 'I Love You'
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 09: Singer Chloe Lattanzi (L) and her mother, singer/actress Olivia Newton-John celebrate the 35th anniversary of "Xanadu" with the world premiere of their music video "You Have to Believe" at Share Nightclub on August 9, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Pays Tribute to Late Actress with Touching Photos
Halle Berry and Van Hunt
Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'Screaming It to the Mountaintops'
Ashley Judd (L) and Naomi Judd arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Olympus Has Fallen"
Ashley Judd Says She Can 'Understand' That Mom Naomi Was in 'Pain' and 'Doing the Best She Could'