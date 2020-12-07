"Please go hug the people you love," Bobbie Thomas advised her Instagram followers after sharing the tragic news that her husband has died

Today's Bobbie Thomas Mourns Death of Husband Michael: 'Some of Our Forevers Are Much Too Short'

Bobbie Thomas is urging others to appreciate every moment with the ones they love most after the death of her husband Michael Marion at 42.

The Today show contributor, 46, revealed the tragic news on her Instagram account Sunday, alongside a trio of photos of the couple from Marion's hospital bed.

"Nothing is normal. Maybe nothing will ever be normal again. For me, it won't. My husband is gone. 💔," Thomas began her heartbreaking caption.

In the rest of her post, the morning-show contributor asked readers to consider that even though "it's so easy to get upset about the lack of normalcy" with "all the fear, anger, and division going on in the world," she encourages "everyone reading this" to "hold onto what you do have right now instead of focusing on what you don't."

"One thing we all have is kindness. Absorb it, extend it, exhaust it. Because in the end, the ONLY thing that matters is love," Thomas continued. "If you're lucky enough to have it, please appreciate it, every moment, every day. Especially during the hard parts. There will never be enough time and some of our forevers are much too short."

Thomas went on to explain that she is "embrac(ing) gratitude" in the form of love for their 5-year-old son Miles "and memories, of the time I did have with Michael, closer to my broken heart."

"Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown us and our families. Please go hug the people you love," she concluded.

The grieving star's Today colleagues left their support in the comment section, like Hoda Kotb, who dropped a collection of red-heart and prayer-hands emojis.

"You are an incredible woman with so much strength. My heart breaks for you and Miles and I'll keep your family in my prayers. Sending you so much love ❤️," said Dylan Dreyer.

Savannah Guthrie wrote, "Dearest brave Bobbie. We will all surround you and Miles with love. I'm so sorry for all you have to bear. You have my deepest admiration and love and respect. You have taught me so much and I am bringing it to heart."

Today also paid tribute to Marion and Thomas with a segment on Monday's show.

Marion suffered at age 40 back in May 2019, Thomas previously revealed in honor of National Stroke Awareness Month and on the couple's six-year wedding anniversary. She said in a column for Today that he had suffered the stroke earlier that year, and spent more than six weeks at the hospital in rehabilitation.

"[Michael and I] have been fortunate to celebrate many happy times since we met, but I've never felt more in love or more connected to him than in the pain and dark," she wrote. "We make all these plans for the future, but life can change in an instant and it's who you have next to you in these moments that makes all the difference."

Thomas continued by sharing her gratitude for her husband's improving health at the time. "Every morning that I get to wake up and live another day with Michael by my side is a good day," she said. "Right now, the only hope I have for the future is to be on the other side of this with him."

The mother of one had given updates on her husband's recovery over the past year and a half, including a sweet video back in June of "the first time Michael was able to pick Miles up for a hug since his stroke."