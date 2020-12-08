Today's Bobbie Thomas Says Late Husband Faced Health Complications Unrelated to Stroke Last Year

The Today show contributor's husband Michael Marion's exact cause of death has not been announced

Bobbie Thomas' husband Michael Marion struggled with his health before his recent death at the age of 42.

The Today show contributor, 46, revealed that Marion died over the weekend after suffering from "problems involving several organ systems" — a complication she said was unrelated to the stroke he suffered in 2019.

"Michael worked hard to recover from his stroke and had made such progress that he was making plans to return to work," Thomas said in a statement released by the show on Monday.

Before his death, he had "landed in the hospital due to problems involving several organ systems, separate from his stroke of 18 months ago, and unrelated to COVID-19," she continued. (His exact cause of death has not been announced.)

Thomas first opened up about her husband's stroke in May 2019 in honor of National Stroke Awareness Month, which coincided with the couple's six-year wedding anniversary. At the time, she said in a column for Today that he had suffered the stroke earlier that year, and spent more than six weeks at the hospital in rehabilitation.

The mother of one continued to share updates on Marion's recovery over the past year and a half, including a sweet video on Instagram back in June of "the first time Michael was able to pick Miles up for a hug since his stroke."

Thomas revealed the tragic news of Marion's death on her Instagram account Sunday, sharing a trio of photos of the couple from his hospital bed.

"Nothing is normal. Maybe nothing will ever be normal again. For me, it won't. My husband is gone," she wrote.

Thomas went on to explain that she is embracing "gratitude" in the form of love for their 5-year-old son Miles, as well as "memories, of the time I did have with Michael, closer to my broken heart."