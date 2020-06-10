Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley on the Power of Pride

The stars of HBO’s We’re Here share their thoughts on why it’s important to be visible this month, more than ever before

They might have found fame on RuPaul’s Drag Race, but Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley cemented their status as legendary on We’re Here.

The series, which just had its season finale and was also just renewed for a second season, followed the three drag stars to small towns across America, such as Branson, Missouri, and Ruston, Louisiana. Bob, Eureka, and Shangela connected with residents queer and straight, cis and trans, every spectrum of humanity, and allowed them to speak their truths — and then show themselves in drag.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Here, the stars and creators of the show share their thoughts on why being seen this month is vital for the LGBTQ community. And above, watch PEOPLE's exclusive clip of their lip-sync to Alessia Cara's song "Scars to Your Beautiful."

Image zoom HBO

Show creators Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram

“LGBTQ visibility is critical now more than ever as hate crimes are on the rise across the US. We’ve noticed In small conservative towns across America, people are often forced to tuck away conversations about gender identity, sexuality or individuality due to fear of town gossip or being judged. We have learned that bringing three famous drag queens to town gets locals having these long overdue conversations. And hate crimes are not only against the LGBTQ community but also the black community which has been fighting far too long against a system designed for oppression. Our communities have united this pride month in solidarity across America because Black Trans Lives Matter, Black Queer Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter. We’re Here, We’re Queer, and we’re not going anywhere!”

Bob the Drag Queen

Image zoom HBO

“Representation is important today. It’s because I saw people like me on TV being celebrated, seeing black people being funny, like Whoopi Goldberg and Chris Rock, that’s why I chose to work in comedy. And today I can’t talk about being queer without being black—and vice versa. That is the definition of intersectionality. I don’t have a black experience that doesn’t revolve around being queer. And I just want to remind people that what’s happening right now, it’s an opportunity for change in America. We are affecting change. And to keep this momentum going. We can’t let up now.”

Eureka O’Hara

Image zoom HBO

“Queer people – and their allies – have always been on the frontlines of the fight for equality. I think it’s as important as ever right now as the world continues to fight for Black lives. I learned on We’re Here how important it is to be a good example of the change I want to see in the world, which includes loving and accepting myself and others.”

Shangela Laquifa Wadley

Image zoom HBO