Bob the Builder Voice Actor William Dufris Dies at Age 62 from Cancer Complications

William Dufris, who was the voice of Bob on Bob the Builder, has died.

Dufris’ company Pocket Universe Productions announced on Wednesday that the co-founder had died of complications from cancer. He was 62, according to multiple reports.

“We are heartbroken to announce that the co-founder of @pocketplot and the director of ‘EC Comics Presents… The Vault of Horror’, William Dufris, has died from cancer. There is a hole in a lot of people’s hearts right now. We will have more to say later. Bless you, Bill,” the production company wrote on Twitter.



We are heartbroken to announce that the co-founder of @pocketplot and the director of “EC Comics Presents… The Vault of Horror”, William Dufris, has died from cancer. There is a hole in a lot of people’s hearts right now. We will have more to say later. Bless you, Bill. pic.twitter.com/QHrZ69i6ti — Pocket Universe Productions (@PocketPlot) March 24, 2020

The Pocket Plot Instagram account also shared the heartbreaking news alongside a photo of Dufris.



“We are heartbroken to announce that William Dufris, the co-founder of @pocketplot and the director of ‘EC Comics Presents… The Vault of Horror’, ‘The X-Files’, ‘Locke & Key’, ‘Expeditionary Force: Homefront’, ‘Sight Unseen’, and so many other amazing audio dramas, has died from cancer,” the post reads.



“There is a hole in a lot of people’s hearts right now. We will have more to say later,” the post continues. “Right now, please hold your loved ones close, and send healing thoughts to his family. #goodbyes.”

While Dufris had many acting credits, he was acclaimed for playing Bob, Farmer Pickles and Mr. Beasley on the U.S. version of the animated children’s series from 1998-2006, according to his IMDb.

“From doing animation I learned to breathe in character,” he told Audio File Magazine. “It enables me to switch quickly to the next character.”

He added, “I learn from and listen to other narrators all the time.”