Saget was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Friday, just five days after he was found dead in his Florida hotel room

Bob Saget's Full House Costars, Famous Friends Come Together to Pay Their Respects at His Funeral

They'll honor him everywhere he goes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The stars were photographed outside of the funeral home arriving for the ceremony, with most looking somber in formal attire.

bob saget funeral Pallbearers at Bob Saget's funeral | Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Saget died in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida while on his 2022 comedy tour. The night prior, he had an hours-long stand-up performance outside of Jacksonville.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death on Twitter Sunday after deputies were called just after 4 p.m. local time.

Immediately after news of his death broke, members of the Hollywood community — many of which were in attendance at Friday's funeral — paid tribute to the star on social media.

Cameron Bure, who played Saget's daughter DJ Tanner on Full House, posted several Instagram tributes, including one where she called Saget "the glue" of her Full House family.

"We've always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old," she wrote, in part. "You weren't just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life. This hurts like nothing I've ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you."

Stamos responded to the loss, writing on Twitter, "I am broken. I am gutted," he wrote. "I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Ahead of the funeral on Friday, Stamos revealed, "Today will be the hardest day of my life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bob Saget Bob Saget | Credit: Rich Fury/Contour/Getty

On Thursday, Coulier shared several throwback photos with Saget on Instagram, writing beside them, "I met Bob when I was 18 years old. I didn't know then that two, struggling standup comics would end up being brothers forever. I wish I could lean on you right now through all these tears. I love you."

Sweetin, who played Saget's daughter Stephanie on Full House, paid her respects to her "wonderful" costar on Instagram, writing in part, I would always say 'you're the best TV dad ever.' And he was. I'll miss you Bob. I'll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would've wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer… How Rude."

Ross and Mayer also wrote touching posts for Saget on social media this week.

The duo later paid tribute to their friend on Instagram Live Wednesday as they were picking up his Prius from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), which he had parked there prior to his flight to Florida.

During their 25-minute live stream, Mayer and Ross tearfully spoke about their friend, the qualities that made Saget special and the memories they'll never forget.

Other heartfelt tributes this week included one from Chappelle, who revealed that Saget had texted him prior to his death but he never got a chance to respond, and an emotional opening monologue from Kimmel.

"Man, he just texted me and I saw the text yesterday and never texted him back because I was just busy," Chappelle said. "Yeah, it happens. I'm just saying this to remind you: these moments are precious."

Added Kimmel through tears: "Bob was the sweetest... I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me, and I know he did that for many people."