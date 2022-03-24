Bob Saget's Family Attorney Says Newly-Released Records 'Tell the Entire Story' of His Death

"The Saget family would appreciate privacy to mourn in peace," Saget's family attorney, Brian H. Bieber, said in a statement to PEOPLE

The attorney for Bob Saget's family is speaking out after the star's full death report was released later this week.

In the report obtained by PEOPLE, more than 50 photos taken at the Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, where the 65-year-old actor's body was found on Jan. 9, were released by authorities. The report also included redacted police body camera footage, audio interviews and what is believed to be the last photo of the comedian alive.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Saget's family attorney, Brian H. Bieber, spoke out about the newly-released records.

"The records released tell the entire story — that is — Bob passed away after a fall and hitting his head in his hotel room," Bieber said in the statement. "Now that the medical examiner's and police department's records have been released after their respective thorough investigations, the Saget family would appreciate privacy to mourn in peace."

As shown in the photos, Saget's hotel room appeared to be in pristine condition with nearly everything in place. His bed was neatly made, with his cell phone, iPad, glasses, headphones, chapstick and two water bottles positioned on the nearby nightstand. Investigators also photographed a privacy sign that was lying on the floor inside the room, the thermostat which was set to 74 degrees, Saget's personal toiletry items on the counter, a trash bin with discarded masks, a valet vehicle claim tag for his car, and his rental car's keys.

There were no photos of the comedian's body in the full report.

Bob Saget Bob Saget | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

In the audio, obtained by PEOPLE, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall staffer Rosalie Cocci — who runs errands for talent and other staff at the venue — disclosed her interactions with Saget at what would be his final stand-up show on Jan. 8. Cocci recalled how Saget spoke about feeling unwell as he claimed to be suffering from "long-term COVID" effects and hearing issues.

"I did hear him say, 'I don't feel good, but I'm ready to do the show. This is what I do this for.' He kinda seemed like he was talking himself up," she said of the Full House star, who tested positive for COVID before his death and was still positive when his autopsy was conducted.

"He stated himself that... it was taking his body a long time to get over [COVID]," she continued. "He said that his hearing had been off and that was the case that night. He was asking the sound guys to turn everything up."

One month after Saget died, a medical examiner attributed the cause death to head trauma. Authorities had "concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," the late actor's family said in a statement, adding that "no drugs or alcohol were involved."

His autopsy then confirmed that "nothing was located" in his hotel room that "allows for a definitive conclusion" to be made on where he would've obtained his fatal head injury, citing how "most of the suite was carpeted" and "the headboard of the bed was lightly padded and set slightly out from the wall." Both were listed as "possible mechanisms of injury," nonetheless.

Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — later filed a lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office to block the release of his death records. A judge initially granted a temporary injunction, which would prevent materials including photographs and audio recordings from being released.