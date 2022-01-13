Bob Saget's Ex-Girlfriend Juliet Angus Shares Touching Tribute to Full House Actor: 'A Kind Soul' 

The Ladies of London alum dated Bob Saget when she was in her 20s

Bob Saget's ex-girlfriend, Juliet Angus, has penned a sweet tribute to the actor following the news of his death.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday, following his stand-up comedy performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, outside of Jacksonville, the night prior. The beloved comedian was 65.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Wednesday, Angus, 46, posted an old photo of her and Saget on Instagram, writing beside the image, "You can get lucky to have good people come into your life to help shape who you become. To make you better, for your next chapter, a better friend, wife, mother. Bob did that. May angels be near you old friend and may they be laughing."

"My thoughts to his wife, children, friends, family and their broken hearts. 💔" the Ladies of London alum added.

Angus and Saget dated following his split from ex-wife Sherri Kramer in 1997. He and Kramer had three daughters together — Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29.

In addition to her initial post, Angus shared several more photos of her with Saget on her Instagram Story, including one that also featured his Full House costar, Dave Coulier.

"I dated some big jerks in my 20's. He was not one of them. A good man. Gone to [sic] soon," she wrote atop one slide, adding on the next, "You honor and remember those that were kind and good to you. A big reminder just how god damn fast and quick life goes."

Bob Saget and Juliet Angus Credit: Juliet Angus/instagram

"A kind soul, young at heart, could make everyone laugh and one of the best friends you could have, he was loved and adored by anyone who met him," she wrote above another picture.

On a subsequent Story, Angus revealed that her husband of 14 years, Gregor, was the one who told her Saget had died.

"When he was leaving for work he said - 'I get it, he was a big part of your life in your 20's, it's very sad - have a cry.' And I said, 'but, would you ever cry over any of your ex's?' He said 'no, never, but I know Bob was different,' " she recalled.

Bob Saget and Juliet Angus Bob Saget and Juliet Angus | Credit: Juliet Angus/instagram

Angus continued, "He walked out the door and I had a cry, maybe even more than one because it's just so damn sad. And it's OK to be sad about an ex passing, especially if they weren't an a—hole, that's something to celebrate. RIP Bob, thank you for never being an a—hole to me in my 20's."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bob Saget and Juliet Angus Credit: Juliet Angus/instagram

Years after he and Angus went separate ways, Saget went on to marry Kelly Rizzo in 2018. They remained together until his sudden death.

On Monday, Rizzo, 42, spoke out about the tragedy in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she shared. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."