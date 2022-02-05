"My dad recently said that all he wanted to do was to make people laugh and to spread kindness and love. For me, to honor him is to live that," Lara Saget wrote in her tribute

Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Calls on Others to 'Be Kind and Love Fully' in Honor of Her Late Father

Bob Saget's daughter Lara is encouraging others to live like her late father.

On Friday, Lara posted a touching tribute to her dad, who died suddenly on Jan. 9 at age 65.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the Instagram post, which featured an old photo of Saget with his three daughters, Lara, 32, revealed how she plans to continue to honor her father and urged others to do the same.

"It is a gift to know that nothing was left unsaid," she said. "That I love you is all that matters. And that I wouldn't have done anything differently. When there is nothing to hold onto, I love you is all there is. To live a life without regret is to say it."

"My dad recently said that all he wanted to do was to make people laugh and to spread kindness and love," Lara continued. "For me, to honor him is to live that. No matter what life throws, be kind and love fully."

"And tell people how much I love them. Always," she added.

lara saget Bob Saget with his three daughters, Lara, Jennifer and Aubrey | Credit: Lara Saget/Instagram

Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, one day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville, Florida.

His family later confirmed the news, saying how "devastated" they were by his passing. (In addition to Lara, Saget shares daughters Aubrey, 34, and Jennifer, 29, with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.)

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the family said in a statement. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, also released a statement after the news that read in part, "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief."

Saget's autopsy was completed on Jan. 10. The report indicated that "there is no evidence of drug use or foul play" but "the cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation." The beloved actor was then laid to rest on Jan. 14 in a private ceremony, attended by his family and closest friends.

bob saget Bob Saget | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Last week, Lara honored her father with a touching tribute on Instagram, where she revealed one of the biggest lessons she learned from the Full House patriarch.

"To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts," she wrote. "My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body."

She continued, "Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love. Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest."

Lara's tributes are two of many that have poured in for Saget since his death.

Bob Saget Bob Saget and daughter Lara at the Grammy Awards in 2014 | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Celebrities from all walks of the industry have spent the last few weeks issuing heartfelt tributes remembering the comedian, with Jimmy Kimmel holding back tears in a pre-taped monologue as he called his longtime friend "the sweetest," and A-listers like John Mayer, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, and more fondly reminiscing on their friendships with Saget.

"After shedding tears and sharing sincere remembrances of their family member, friend, philanthropist and funnyman Bob Saget at his funeral two weeks ago, it was time for those who loved him most to give him the sendoff he would have truly loved," Stamos told PEOPLE of a farewell event.