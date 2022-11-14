Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Saget Marries Andy Kabel in Mexico Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Aubrey Saget!

Bob Saget's eldest daughter married Andy Kabel over the weekend in Tulum, Mexico. Many of her loved ones were present for the ceremony, including Bob's widow Kelly Rizzo.

Rizzo, 43, shared a glimpse into the beachside occasion as well as Aubrey's bridal look. One shot featured coconut drinks and gorgeous ocean views.

"The best wedding that ever existed started like this," she wrote.

The Eat Travel Rock blogger also shared a snap of herself with the bride, who wore an off-the-shoulder gown and left her natural hair down.

"I love you so very much," Rizzo wrote over the photo of herself with Aubrey, 35.

Aubrey's sister Lara Saget, 33, shared a snap of the now-married couple exchanging vows at the altar. The twosome stood under a palm-decorated cabana on the beach.

According to Andy's Instagram, the pair got engaged in December 2020. "I said yes. 💍" he captioned a photo of the couple standing in White Sands National Park.

Bob commented on the post: "With my blessings!!! 🎉❤️👏🏼👏🏼."

The wedding ceremony comes 10 months after Bob — who was best known for his stand-up comedy, previous role hosting America's Funniest Home Videos and time as Danny Tanner in Full House — unexpectedly died in January from head trauma. He was 65

Shortly after his death, Aubrey shared the last text her father sent her. "Thank u. Love u. Showtime!" he texted his daughter before taking the stage for his final standup show.