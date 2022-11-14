Entertainment TV Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Saget Marries Andy Kabel in Mexico Ceremony Bob Saget gave his "blessing" for Aubrey’s marriage to Andy in a 2020 Instagram comment celebrating their engagement By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 14, 2022 02:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: EUGENE MIM/Patrick McMullan via Getty Congratulations are in order for Aubrey Saget! Bob Saget's eldest daughter married Andy Kabel over the weekend in Tulum, Mexico. Many of her loved ones were present for the ceremony, including Bob's widow Kelly Rizzo. Rizzo, 43, shared a glimpse into the beachside occasion as well as Aubrey's bridal look. One shot featured coconut drinks and gorgeous ocean views. "The best wedding that ever existed started like this," she wrote. All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022 Kelly Rizzo/Instagram Kelly Rizzo/Instagram The Eat Travel Rock blogger also shared a snap of herself with the bride, who wore an off-the-shoulder gown and left her natural hair down. "I love you so very much," Rizzo wrote over the photo of herself with Aubrey, 35. Aubrey's sister Lara Saget, 33, shared a snap of the now-married couple exchanging vows at the altar. The twosome stood under a palm-decorated cabana on the beach. Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Shares Last Text Message She Received from Him Before His Death According to Andy's Instagram, the pair got engaged in December 2020. "I said yes. 💍" he captioned a photo of the couple standing in White Sands National Park. Bob commented on the post: "With my blessings!!! 🎉❤️👏🏼👏🏼." The wedding ceremony comes 10 months after Bob — who was best known for his stand-up comedy, previous role hosting America's Funniest Home Videos and time as Danny Tanner in Full House — unexpectedly died in January from head trauma. He was 65 Michael Tullberg/Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Shortly after his death, Aubrey shared the last text her father sent her. "Thank u. Love u. Showtime!" he texted his daughter before taking the stage for his final standup show.