Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Saget Marries Andy Kabel in Mexico Ceremony

Bob Saget gave his "blessing" for Aubrey’s marriage to Andy in a 2020 Instagram comment celebrating their engagement

By
Published on November 14, 2022 02:05 PM
NEW YORK CITY, NY - NOVEMBER 8: Aubrey Saget and Bob Saget attend COOL COMEDY - HOT CUISINE Gala to Benefit SCLERODERMA RESEARCH FOUNDATION at Caroline's on November 8, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by EUGENE MIM/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Photo: EUGENE MIM/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Congratulations are in order for Aubrey Saget!

Bob Saget's eldest daughter married Andy Kabel over the weekend in Tulum, Mexico. Many of her loved ones were present for the ceremony, including Bob's widow Kelly Rizzo.

Rizzo, 43, shared a glimpse into the beachside occasion as well as Aubrey's bridal look. One shot featured coconut drinks and gorgeous ocean views.

"The best wedding that ever existed started like this," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/eattravelrock/?hl=en. Kelly Rizzo /Instagram
Kelly Rizzo/Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/eattravelrock/?hl=en. Kelly Rizzo /Instagram
Kelly Rizzo/Instagram

The Eat Travel Rock blogger also shared a snap of herself with the bride, who wore an off-the-shoulder gown and left her natural hair down.

"I love you so very much," Rizzo wrote over the photo of herself with Aubrey, 35.

Aubrey's sister Lara Saget, 33, shared a snap of the now-married couple exchanging vows at the altar. The twosome stood under a palm-decorated cabana on the beach.

Instagram

According to Andy's Instagram, the pair got engaged in December 2020. "I said yes. 💍" he captioned a photo of the couple standing in White Sands National Park.

Bob commented on the post: "With my blessings!!! 🎉❤️👏🏼👏🏼."

The wedding ceremony comes 10 months after Bob — who was best known for his stand-up comedy, previous role hosting America's Funniest Home Videos and time as Danny Tanner in Full House unexpectedly died in January from head trauma. He was 65

Bob Saget and daughter Aubrey Saget
Michael Tullberg/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shortly after his death, Aubrey shared the last text her father sent her. "Thank u. Love u. Showtime!" he texted his daughter before taking the stage for his final standup show.

Related Articles
Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget attend the red carpet premiere and party for Peacock's new comedy series "MacGruber"
Kelly Rizzo Says Her 'Heart Broke All Over Again' Watching Emmys Tribute to Late Husband Bob Saget
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 06: Actor John Stamos and actor/comedian and winner of the Rodney Respect Award, Bob Saget attend the Visionary Ball presented by UCLA Neurosurgery, held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 6, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
John Stamos and The Beach Boys Pay Tribute to Bob Saget at 'Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer' Concert
Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget attend the red carpet premiere and party for Peacock's new comedy series "MacGruber"
Kelly Rizzo Says She and Bob Saget's Daughters Share Close Relationship and 'Talk or Text Every Day' 
Bob Saget and daughter Aubrey Saget
Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Shares Last Text Message She Received from Him Before His Death
Kelly Rizzo attends the 4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) ; Bob Saget and Jodie Sweetin attends the 30th Annual Scleroderma Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage
Kelly Rizzo Attended Jodie Sweetin's Wedding, Says Bob Saget 'Was Right by My Side'
Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Posts Father's Day Tribute to the Late Actor: 'He Chose Love, Always'. https://www.instagram.com/larasaget/.
Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Posts Father's Day Tribute to the Late Actor: 'He Chose Love, Always'
.
'Full House' Stars Reflect on Show's 35th Anniversary: 'They Said It Wouldn't Last Until Thanksgiving'
John Stamos, Jodi Sweetin, Bob Saget
Jodie Sweetin Reveals How John Stamos' Wardrobe Mix-Up on Her Wedding Day Gave Her a Sign 'Bob's Here'
Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero
Amanda Kloots Celebrates Nick Cordero's Birthday: 'I Wish I Could Spoil You Rotten Today'
bob saget
Bob Saget's Life in Photos
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Honors Late Husband as She Accepts His Critics Choice Impact Award
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Honors Late Husband as She Accepts His Critics Choice Impact Award
Bob Saget
Bob Saget Laid to Rest 5 Days After His Death: 'The Hardest Day of My Life,' Says John Stamos
Christina Hall and Josh Hall Wedding Celebration. credit Anna Kim Photography
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Says He 'Married the Best Friend I Could Ask For' After Hawaii Wedding
Red Carpet Arrivals For the Garden of Laughs Comedy Benefit, New York, USA - 28 Mar 2017
Kelly Rizzo Calls Late Husband Bob Saget the 'Best Man I've Ever Known in My Life'
bob saget, kelly rizzo
From Sliding into Her DMs to Proposing Mid-'Stranger Things' : Inside Bob Saget's 6-Year Romance with Wife Kelly Rizzo
Howie Mandel; Bob Saget
Howie Mandel Remembers Bob Saget After His Death: 'Don't Know Anyone with a Bigger Heart'