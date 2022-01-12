Kelly Rizzo previously said in a statement that she is "shattered" by her husband's death

Bob Saget and Wife Kelly Rizzo 'Were Perfect for Each Other,' Friend Says: 'Bob Was So Happy'

Bob Saget and his wife Kelly Rizzo couldn't have been happier together, his close friend and touring partner Mike Young tells PEOPLE.

Saget died suddenly at age 65 on Sunday. His body was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, following a stand-up performance outside of Jacksonville the night prior.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He and Rizzo met in 2015 and wed three years later in 2018. Young, who has spent the past 12 years touring with Saget for stand-up shows, says the Full House star's commitment to his wife was evident.

"It was a great relationship and they were perfect for each other because they're just two neurotic people living under one roof," Young says. "I mean, they're awesome together and they're hilarious together and she's like the perfect person that could handle Bob."

bob saget Credit: Chris Delmas/Getty

"Bob was so happy and he talked about her all the time," he continues. "He really did. They were getting ready to go on a vacation together."

Young says that Rizzo was the one who first called him with the news of Saget's death.

"This is going to be a heavy, long situation and it hurts because as much as she has to share him with the whole world, she knows damn well that he was hers and that was it and he was all about her," the comedian says.

"He loves her to death," he later adds. "He talks about her every day."

bob saget, kelly rizzo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Young also recalls how Saget would typically rush home from their performances to return home to Rizzo.

"He would get up at five o'clock in the morning to get on the first flight to go back to his wife and get home. Not me, I'd go on the third flight," he says. "He'd be on the first flight out, get home, get back to Kelly and just live his life. He didn't want to spend any extra time. He really valued his time. There was no loose time with him, which is a really impressive thing — it's a lesson I take from him."

Young adds, "He knew time was precious and he didn't waste it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

bob saget, kelly rizzo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Following Saget's death, Rizzo released a statement which was obtained by PEOPLE on Monday

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she shared. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

The Eat Travel Rock blogger continued, "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."