Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Shares Photo with 'Full House' Cast from Anniversary of His Death

"Love them dearly," Kelly Rizzo shared of her husband's Full House costars who she reunited with to mark one-year anniversary of the comedian’s death last month

Published on February 17, 2023 08:00 PM
Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo reunited with his Full House costars to mark the one-year anniversary of the comedian's death last month.

In an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, the blogger, 43, revealed that she remained close with the cast of the ABC sitcom and shared a photo of their recent get together.

"Love them dearly... this is when we got together last month for the 1 year anniversary," Rizzo wrote alongside a photo of herself with Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, John Stamos and his wife Caitlyn.

Kelly Rizzo/Instagram
Kelly Rizzo/Instagram

Last month, Rizzo reflected on her first year without the actor, sharing with PEOPLE, "Each day is a mixture of remembering him as my sweet and adorable husband who was my best friend and did everything he could every day to make me feel loved and special… mixed with me remembering him as how the world saw him… a great comedian, a person who could bring out the best in people, and a man with a philanthropic heart who only wanted to help people."

She continued, "Everything makes me smile. I will rewatch some of the silly little videos he would send me with silly voices and filters, and those make me laugh. I'll just look at a photo of us from our wedding or any of our travels and smile with happy memories. Just hearing his voice makes me smile."

Stamos also paid tribute to Saget alongside a video of them that was recorded in between takes on the set of Full House.

"It's hard sometimes Bob without you, but we'll try," he wrote in part. "We'll keep loving and will keep hugging just like you want us to. I can't believe it's been a year, time flies when you're grieving I guess."

Stamos worked with Saget on Full House from 1987 through 1995. Saget played Danny Tanner on the sitcom, while Stamos played his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis. They later both reprised their roles in Netflix's Fuller House reboot, which ran for five seasons from 2016-2020.

Jodie Sweetin and Dave Coulier honored their beloved costar on social media.

Coulier, who played Saget's onscreen best friend Joey Gladstone, took a moment to share a memory with Saget, including a picture of a warm hug between the friends in front of the Full House home.

"Bob could always bring out the 5th grader in me," wrote Coulier. "I met him when I was just an unknown, 18 year-old standup at a small club in Detroit. We became instant brothers."

He added, "Sometimes, I still grab my phone, ready to share one of the hundreds of silly bits that we did together. At some point today, Ill think about how much I miss him and I'll shed some tears. Then I'll hear Bob's voice, and it'll make me laugh. Enjoy the gifts of life while they're still here with you. Tell those you love that you love them…and hug them like Bob Saget. #huglikebobsaget"

As for Sweetin, who played Saget's onscreen daughter Stephanie Tanner, she told her onscreen dad in an emotional message: "It's just not the same without you with us, and I don't think it ever will feel like that again."

"So many times I thought of calling you and thinking, 'What would Bob do in this moment?' Mostly the answer to that is 'make a joke about it'… so I do that. A lot," she continued, in part. "So many times, just in my own life this year, that I wished I could hear you were proud of me. But I hear it anyway."

She concluded her note to Saget, "You will always remind me to love bigger, laugh harder, and hug like Bob Saget."

Saget was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9, 2021. One month later, his family confirmed that he died due to head trauma. He was 65.

