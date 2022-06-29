Kelly Rizzo replied to some of her followers' questions on Instagram Tuesday about her relationship with Bob Saget's daughters in the months since his unexpected death

Kelly Rizzo Says She and Bob Saget's Daughters Share Close Relationship and 'Talk or Text Every Day'

Kelly Rizzo is holding fast to her bond with Bob Saget's daughters in the months since the beloved Full House star died suddenly.

Rizzo replied to some of her followers' questions via Instagram Story, including one that asked, "Do you and Bob's girls still talk and get along? He was the best."

Before Rizzo and Saget met in 2015 and wed in 2018, he had three daughters — Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 — with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

"I'd call it more than getting along," replied Rizzo. "We love each other very very much and talk or text every day — and we're just so so grateful to be as close as we are because it's not always the case with stepfamilies."

Saget was found dead at the age of 65 on Jan. 9 at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, then laid to rest five days later at a private funeral in Los Angeles.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE after Saget's death, Rizzo spoke about her love for the late comedic actor and her appreciation for the support she's received following his passing.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she shared. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

The Eat Travel Rock blogger added, "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

One month later, his family confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that he died due to head trauma.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Kelly Rizzo, who accepted The Impact Award on behalf of the late Bob Saget, and John Stamos pose during the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards

Saget's family added that they've been "overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans" in the weeks since his death, and that the support has "been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful."