Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Remembers Him on His Birthday: 'I Miss You Every Minute'

"Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you," Kelly Rizzo wrote to her late husband Bob Saget

Four months after Bob Saget's sudden death on Jan. 9, his widow Kelly Rizzo paid tribute to the beloved comedian on what would have been his 66th birthday.

"Happy birthday my Love," Rizzo, 42, wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "These pictures and videos were taken exactly 1 year ago in Mexico. We always celebrated our birthdays together with a trip. (His is the 17th and mine is 19th). This last trip was so special."

She continued, "We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be 'the last' time. But I'm so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves."

Rizzo acknowledged the support of her late husband's fans, writing, "I pray he can see all of the love he's already getting from around the world today. Honey, everyone loves you so damn much. Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you. You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go 'round."

She closed on a personal note: "I love you more than anything and miss you every minute. Your girls and I will hold on tight to each other today. And I know you'd want me to get a martini tonight, so I'll oblige. Happy birthday, honey."

Last week, Rizzo took part in a panel discussion to discuss her grief and love for the Full House alum, who was determined to have died from head trauma consistent with some kind of fall.

"It's like, he's still my husband," said Rizzo, 42. "It's not like, 'Oh, he's my former husband.' It's like ... the relationship is different now. It's just — it is what it is."

She added, "I mean, I still talk to him and I have his pictures everywhere."

Rizzo was in conversation with Amanda Kloots, who also lost her husband, Nick Cordero, suddenly when the actor died of COVID complications in 2020 at age 41.

At the panel discussion, Kloots suggested a way to "reframe" grief so it could celebrate a late loved one's life.

The anniversary of Cordero's death, she decided, "doesn't have to be a day where I cry my eyes out. This can be a day where I get a cake and we sing happy new birthday to dad. So I think that definitely will become a tradition for us."

Kloots shared 2½-year-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero, and she said she vowed last year that "Elvis and I need to always celebrate this day as his new birthday and that he is still with us and he will always be with us.'"

