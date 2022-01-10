Where to Watch Bob Saget's Hit TV Shows and Movies, from Full House to How I Met Your Mother
Here's where to watch some of the actor and comedian's most memorable titles on Netflix, HBO Max, and more
Bob Saget left his mark on our screens and in our hearts.
The actor and comedian passed away at age 65 in his Florida hotel room on Jan. 9. With over 50 acting credits to his name, Saget's legacy will live on through his TV shows, films, and stand-up performances.
Following his stint on CBS' The Morning Program in 1987, Saget's acting career dates back to one of his most memorable roles as Danny Tanner on ABC's Full House alongside John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
Members of the cast and other celebrities have opened up about Saget's recent death, mourning the sudden loss of their close friend. Stamos, who played Jesse Katsopolis, paid tribute to his former costar in a tweet, writing, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."
RELATED: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Honor Bob Saget After His Sudden Death: 'We Are Deeply Saddened'
Other notable roles from Saget include his voicing of the future Ted Mosby in 2005's How I Met Your Mother, Matt Stewart in 2001's Raising Dad, and a recurring role as a parody of himself on Entourage, among many more.
In addition to acting, Saget will be remembered for his work as a director, stand-up comedian, and host. Between his feature film directorial debut for Dirty Work in 1998 and his hosting gig for America's Funniest Home Videos in 1989, Saget has resonated with viewers for generations.
Keep scrolling for a list of Saget's most iconic TV shows and movies, and where you can watch them right now.
Full House
Saget is widely known for his role as Danny Tanner on ABC's Full House, where he played a widowed father of three girls Michelle (Olsens), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and D.J. (Cameron Bure) from 1987 to 1995. Although seemingly uncool to his daughters, Saget's role goes down as one of the most beloved dads in TV history.
Fuller House
Saget reprised his role as Danny Tanner from Full House on the Netflix spinoff series Fuller House, which ran from 2016 to 2020. The show centers around a grown D.J. Tanner, who is now a widowed mother of three sons and lives with her sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy in her childhood home in San Fransisco. Most of the cast returned for the sequel, with the exception of the Olsens.
Where to watch: Netflix
America's Funniest Home Videos
Saget hosted the ABC reality show that highlighted humorous, homemade clips submitted by viewers. America's Funniest Home Videos started out as a one-off special in 1989, but became a weekly recurring series in 1990. Following the special, Saget was the host for the first eight seasons until 1997.
Where to Watch: Amazon
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Saget played Walter Matthews in Dumb and Dumber's prequel film Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd in 2003. Like many of Saget's credits, Walter plays a father to Jessica Matthews (played by Rachel Nichols).
How I Met Your Mother
Saget narrated Josh Radnor's character, Theodore "Ted" Mosby, on the hit CBS series How I Met Your Mother. Saget lent his voice to chronicle Ted's life 35 years later as he explains the story to his children of how he met their mother. The show ran for nine seasons until its series finale in 2014. It has a spinoff series called How I Met Your Father premiering on Jan. 18 on Hulu.
Where to watch: Hulu
Entourage
Saget appeared in four episodes of the Emmy-winning series. The actor played a parody of himself that was quite raunchier than his previous roles. However, considering Saget's comedic style, his Entourage character might have been a step closer to his sense of humor than Danny Tanner ever was.
The Aristocrats
Keeping on trend with his comedic style, Saget told one of the filthiest jokes in history in the Penn Jillette and Paul Provenza-directed documentary, The Aristocrats, in 2005. The film features over 100 stand-up comedians discussing and telling the same joke, but Saget's shocking and unexpected take on the topic was a stretch from the wholesome characters he typically plays.