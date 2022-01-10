Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Where to Watch Bob Saget's Hit TV Shows and Movies, from Full House to How I Met Your Mother

Bob Saget left his mark on our screens and in our hearts.

The actor and comedian passed away at age 65 in his Florida hotel room on Jan. 9. With over 50 acting credits to his name, Saget's legacy will live on through his TV shows, films, and stand-up performances.

Members of the cast and other celebrities have opened up about Saget's recent death, mourning the sudden loss of their close friend. Stamos, who played Jesse Katsopolis, paid tribute to his former costar in a tweet, writing, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Other notable roles from Saget include his voicing of the future Ted Mosby in 2005's How I Met Your Mother, Matt Stewart in 2001's Raising Dad, and a recurring role as a parody of himself on Entourage, among many more.

In addition to acting, Saget will be remembered for his work as a director, stand-up comedian, and host. Between his feature film directorial debut for Dirty Work in 1998 and his hosting gig for America's Funniest Home Videos in 1989, Saget has resonated with viewers for generations.

Keep scrolling for a list of Saget's most iconic TV shows and movies, and where you can watch them right now.

Full House

Saget is widely known for his role as Danny Tanner on ABC's Full House, where he played a widowed father of three girls Michelle (Olsens), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and D.J. (Cameron Bure) from 1987 to 1995. Although seemingly uncool to his daughters, Saget's role goes down as one of the most beloved dads in TV history.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Fuller House

Where to watch: Netflix

America's Funniest Home Videos

Saget hosted the ABC reality show that highlighted humorous, homemade clips submitted by viewers. America's Funniest Home Videos started out as a one-off special in 1989, but became a weekly recurring series in 1990. Following the special, Saget was the host for the first eight seasons until 1997.

Where to Watch: Amazon

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Where to watch: HBO Max

How I Met Your Mother

Saget narrated Josh Radnor's character, Theodore "Ted" Mosby, on the hit CBS series How I Met Your Mother. Saget lent his voice to chronicle Ted's life 35 years later as he explains the story to his children of how he met their mother. The show ran for nine seasons until its series finale in 2014. It has a spinoff series called How I Met Your Father premiering on Jan. 18 on Hulu.

Where to watch: Hulu

Entourage

Saget appeared in four episodes of the Emmy-winning series. The actor played a parody of himself that was quite raunchier than his previous roles. However, considering Saget's comedic style, his Entourage character might have been a step closer to his sense of humor than Danny Tanner ever was.

Where to watch: HBO Max

The Aristocrats

