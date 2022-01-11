Mike Young was scheduled to begin a 20-city tour with Bob Saget later this month, prior to the news of his death at age 65

Bob Saget's Touring Partner Says Late Comic 'Had So Much More to Do' — 'No Retirement in His Mind'

Comedian Mike Young, who spent the past 12 years touring with Bob Saget, is reflecting on the Full House star's remarkable drive.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday afternoon, following a stand-up performance outside of Jacksonville the night prior, per the Orange County Sheriff's Office. He was 65.

Young, who describes Saget as his mentor, brother and best friend all in one, tells PEOPLE the beloved actor had "zero complacency" when it came to his personal and professional lives, even decades into his long career in Hollywood.

"I would look at him and go, 'Bob, you did it,'" he says, noting that Saget would reply, " 'No, I'm not successful enough yet.' "

"He was constantly evolving as an artist and he just felt excited about the next phase," Young continues. "He was all about the craft, and he was just in a good zone as to life and work. He was really in a nice zone, and that's just where life throws you a curveball and you go, there's no fair shake."

Young says the America's Funniest Home Videos host "had so much more to do."

"And he was doing it," he says. "He was doing it every day. He was hustling. He was writing. He was excited about directing another movie. He just was not complacent at all."

"Bob was like, 'I got 20 more years in this game.' He really was going for it for another 20 years," Young adds. "There's no retirement in his mind. He really just loved the crowds. He loved doing the comedy. He just loved everything about it."

He says he often tried to get Saget to revel in his success — " 'You got to just breathe that in, man. Take that in for a sec,' " he recalls telling him — but the comedian was more focused on improving himself.

"He just wanted to keep doing better, being better. He knew there was no ceiling to the game, so that was a huge thing with him, was always doing better," Young says.

The duo was previously set to begin a 20-city tour next week, Young says, sharing that Saget was already thinking ahead and making plans for their trips together during their frequent conversations, the last of which was the Friday before his death.

"We were set to go and we were all excited. I'm not even kidding when I say Bob was already making sure the restaurant was staying open for us after our show in West Palm — that's where his head was, in the future," he says.

"He was in the moment, but he already saw what we were going to do and plan," he continues, adding that he's not sure what will happen with the scheduled shows now.