Bob Saget Says He's Still Close Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen After Full House: 'I Love Them'

"When we can, we see each other," the actor said

Bob Saget's Full House family holds a special place in his heart.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm very close with Candace, always was since we did the pilot," Saget said, according to E! News. "Jodie used to sleep over at my house and play with my daughter Aubrey, my oldest."

As for the Olsen twins, 34, the actor, 64, said he's remained close with them over the years as well, even though they didn't participate in the Netflix reboot, Fuller House.

"Ashley and Mary-Kate," he said, "I love so much. When I'm in New York or when they're here, when we can, we see each other."

Image zoom Full House cast in 1989 | Credit: ABC via Getty

Much like with his real-life children, Saget said he could never choose a "favorite" among his TV daughters.

"They're all friends, it's not like they're kids," he said. "But Jodie was probably more like a kid to me. Ashley and Mary-Kate are more like friends because I kind of got the whole thing of everything they're about. Candace is a friend. They've all been there for me in a big way when I've gone through hard stuff."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Another Full House costar Saget has remained close with? Lori Loughlin, 56, who recently completed her prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

"I love her," he said, according to E! News. "I've been asked [about] it a lot. I've gotten whittled down. I just love her. I don't know, I'd like to see a lot of other people doing time. We're in such a place where no matter what I say I'm screwed, and I just love her. That's where I am on that."