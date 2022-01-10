Bob Saget "was so excited coming off of a great show," a source tells PEOPLE about the late actor's conversation with his wife Kelly Rizzo

Bob Saget Spoke to Wife Kelly Rizzo Hours Before His Death, Source Says: 'He Sounded Really Happy'

Hours before his sudden death on Sunday, Bob Saget spoke to his wife, Kelly Rizzo.

A source tells PEOPLE that Rizzo talked to the 65-year-old Full House star "in the early morning hours on Sunday" after his stand-up show on Saturday near Jacksonville, Florida.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Saget "was so excited coming off of a great show and he sounded really happy," the source says.

"He was scheduled to fly home the next day," the source adds. When Rizzo didn't hear from him, she called the hotel and security was sent up to the room.

On Sunday, Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death in a statement on Twitter after deputies were called to the hotel just after 4 p.m. local time.

"Kelly is completely devastated. Bob was her best friend and the love of her life. They were so happy together and so happy that they found each other," says the source. "They had the best marriage and they connected on such a deep level. She doesn't know how to go on without him."

Saget and Rizzo, who met through a mutual friend in 2015, married in 2018.

"Kelly and Bob had the same sense of humor. He was so supportive of her company, Eat Travel Rock, and when she did cooking videos, he was often her producer, filming her or doing funny voiceovers," the source shares. "They laughed all the time. Bob's favorite dish that Kelly made was her Italian chili. They loved to travel (and eat!) but they were also homebodies who loved to stay in together at their home in L.A."

Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Monday, Rizzo released a statement and called Saget her "whole heart."

"Bob was my absolute everything," she said. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

Rizzo added, "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

Saget is survived by Rizzo and his three daughters, Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, whom he shared with ex-wife, Sherri Kramer.

On Sunday, the family shared how "devastated" they are following the former America's Funniest Home Videos host's passing.

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the family said in a statement. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."