Bob Saget Reacts to Candace Cameron Bure's Handsy Photo with Husband: 'Congrats on Second Base'

Candace Cameron Bure addressed critics of her photo, explaining that one of the keys to having a "healthy, good marriage" is continuing to have fun with one another

Bob Saget has jokes for days!

After defending a playful photo of herself and her husband Valeri Bure, in which the retired hockey player was seen with his hand on her breast, Candace Cameron Bure decided to repost the image on her Instagram account.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alongside the handsy snap, the Fuller House star also shared a photo taken on the same day, in which her husband gave her a kiss on the forehead.

“Sweet and spicy,” she captioned the post, before reminding her followers that the pair have been married for over two decades. “24 years and counting 😉.”

In addition to all of the supportive comments from her friends and followers, Saget left his own reply, joking with his costar about the PDA-filled post. “Love you guys and congrats on second base!!! ❤️,” he quipped.

Image zoom Bob Saget Candace Bure/Instagram

Although Cameron Bure initially deleted the image, she went on to address her critics, explaining that one of the keys to having a "healthy, good marriage" is continuing to have fun with one another.

"Most of you love that post that you just saw. And for all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband," she said in a since-expired video captured by the Daily Mail. "We have so much fun together."

"He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about," she continued. "I'm sorry if it offended you — I'm actually not sorry. I'm glad we have fun together after so many years.”

Cameron Bure and her husband, who share three children — daughter Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18 — celebrated their latest wedding anniversary in June.

"There really is something special about growing old together," she captioned an anniversary post in 2018. "I love you even more today than I did on our wedding day simply because I KNOW you.