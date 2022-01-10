The comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday afternoon following a performance in Ponte Vedra, Fla., on Saturday night

Bob Saget Performed an Hours-Long Standup Set the Night Before His Death: 'Loved Tonight's Show'

Bob Saget performed an hours-long standup set the night before his death.

On Sunday, the comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death to PEOPLE in a statement. He was 65.

In Saget's last Twitter post, the Full House star reflected on what would become his final standup show in Ponte Vedra on Saturday night.

"Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience," Saget wrote alongside a photograph of himself in the venue. "Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening."

"I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this s---," the actor continued, then prompting fans to check his website for forthcoming dates on his comedy outing, I Don't Do Negative Tour.

His next show was scheduled for Jan. 28.

Philadelphia-born Saget was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House in the '80s and '90s. His other notable credits included the reboot Fuller House, How I Met Your Mother, and America's Funniest Home Videos, as well as his many years doing standup.

Saget leaves behind wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — who he shares with his first wife Sherri Kramer.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene," the Orange County Sheriff's Office wrote on Twitter Sunday.

"Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," authorities added.

Following his death, an outpouring of supporters paid tribute to the late television star on his last Instagram post from the Saturday evening comedy show.

"😢😢😢💔💔💔childhood memories Rest In Peace Americas dad," wrote one fan as another commented, "R.I.P to a true legend."

Some who were in attendance at Saget's last show also wrote in the comments section as well. "You rocked last night. Such an honor to watch you do you [sic] thing," said one. Another wrote, "

Thank you so much for the wonderful show!"

On Instagram, one attendee at Saget's last show recalled what it was like getting to see the late comedian perform.

"Wow, what a HONOR it was to witness Bob's last comedy show and last moments on this earth," the attendee wrote. "Bob went almost two hours over his normal set time and made the whole audience feel loved, he cracked jokes applicable to all ages and political parties."

"Over and over he stressed the importance of this world needing more comedy and finding more common ground with everyone around you," she continued. "Bob recently released his own podcast that is definitely worth listening to 🤍 In addition, he was in the midst of filming a special, stay on the look out for it! 🤍."

And on Sunday, Saget's Full House costar and longtime friend John Stamos spoke out about the comedian's sudden death.