Bob Saget Stands by Lori Loughlin amid College Admission Scandal: ‘I Don’t Cut People Out’

Bob Saget is choosing not to abandon his friendship with Lori Loughlin as she faces more charges for her alleged role in the college admissions scandal.

The Full House star, who has previously avoided commenting on his costar’s ongoing legal problems, had only positive things to say about Loughlin, 55, in an interview with Fox News.

“I love the people I love, and people go through life, and stuff happens,” said Saget, 63. “For a while, I was saying, ‘No comment,’ and now there’s just no point in talking about it because I’ve answered it. What I would say is, I love the people I love, and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don’t cut people out.”

“I’ve never had any friends growing up,” the actor added. “So, I’m lucky to have any in the first place.”

Saget was asked on the Today show about the scandal in April. Then, he simply said that he was “under-qualified” to give a comment.

“I love her,” he also said on the show. “It’s a strange time. What do you say?”

The actor further extended his support to Loughlin during an appearance on PEOPLE Now that same month: “There’s 30 years of love there. More than that. So that’s all I got. I love her very much. And that’s it.”

On March 12, the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts indicted Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli in the shocking nationwide scam as part of an investigation dubbed Operation Varsity Blues. Nearly 50 other parents, coaches, exam proctors and admissions counselors are accused of actions such as paying for boosted SAT scores and lying about students’ athletic skills in order to gain them acceptance to elite colleges including Yale, Georgetown, the University of Southern California and Stanford.

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William Singer to falsely designate daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, as recruits to the USC crew team, though neither actually participated in the sport.

On Oct. 22, the couple faced additional charges when the U.S. Department of Justice said that Loughlin, Giannulli, and nine other defendants “conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of USC to facilitate their children’s admission.”

They were been charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, in addition to their previous charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud. They previously faced up to 40 years in prison.

Currently, Loughlin and Giannulli, 56, are awaiting their trial after pleading not guilty. It is unclear when they will enter a plea to the latest charge.

In this week’s PEOPLE cover story, a Loughlin source said, “It’s getting harder and harder for her to keep it together. This stress is about to break them.”

“Does she regret not taking the deal? Of course she does, because it would have been easier,” the source added of Loughlin’s decision to plead not guilty.

“But taking the deal would have admitted guilt, and she believes she was duped by unscrupulous people who enriched themselves off her. It is her position that she was not some sort of criminal mastermind,” the source said. “She just wanted what was best for her daughters. And it has turned into an ongoing nightmare.”

As Loughlin’s future remains unknown, maintaining her innocence is taking its toll. “It’s remarkable to watch sometimes,” the source noted.

“Lori will have moments where she breaks down because this is all so much. But then something changes. You can watch her clench her jaw, and her eyes change, and it’s like, ‘Okay. Let’s do this.’ She is a fighter. She maintains that she did nothing wrong, and if they are going to lock her up, they need to lock up everyone who has donated a library to a college so their kid will get in,” the source shared. “She realizes that her only hope is to beat this in court.”