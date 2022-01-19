“I haven’t loved it this much since I started, I think,” the late Bob Saget said of embracing stand-up comedy on the final episode of his eponymous podcast

Bob Saget Opened Up About 'Love' for Stand-Up Comedy in His Final Podcast with Margaret Cho

Bob Saget loved to make people laugh.

On Monday, the final episode of Bob Saget's Here For You podcast was posthumously released. The Full House star died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Six days before, Saget spoke to Margaret Cho for what would be the last episode of the show.

During the comedian's hour-long conversation, Saget and Cho, 53, chatted about her upcoming acting projects, the importance of Asian representation, the coronavirus pandemic, and her stand-up comedy tour plans this spring.

"People need to see your stand-up, they just have to do. You're never going to stop doing it, I have a feeling," Saget told his guest.

Margaret Cho | Bob Saget's Here For You Credit: Bob Saget/Youtube

"No, I'll keep doing it forever," she agreed. "I really love it."

"Yeah, same here. I didn't know it!" Saget said. "I didn't know I was going to love stand-up as much as I love it. I haven't loved it this much since I started, I think."

On his recent material, the actor added, "I'm doing long a-- sets because I'm saying serious s--- that I never said."

Saget had wrapped a stand-up performance in Jacksonville, Florida, on Jan. 8, and was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando the following afternoon.

In his final Instagram post, the former host of America's Funniest Home Videos wrote about how he "loved" the crowd at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and how the night flew by.

"I had no idea I did a two-hour set tonight. I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26," he wrote of pursuing the passion. "I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."

After the final episode of Saget's podcast was released, Cho reflected on what it meant to be his last guest.

"We talked about how long we'd been friends and doing standup at places like Cobb's [a comedy club in San Francisco] … it was really easy to talk to Bob," the Sex Appeal actress wrote on Instagram Monday. "I wish I were not his final guest and I wish there were more to come from him. Thank you, Bob."

At the beginning of the episode, comedian Bill Burr introduced the podcast, explaining, that it was "unfortunately [Saget's] last episode of his podcast."