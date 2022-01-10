Bob Saget's Life in Photos
Bob Saget, beloved as Danny Tanner on Full House, died on Jan. 9 at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. Look back at his life by revisiting some of his most memorable TV and comedy moments
Born in Philadelphia on May 17, 1956, Bob Saget was raised in a Jewish family led by his father, Benjamin, and mother, Dolly. Saget, who briefly lived in California, graduated from Philadelphia's Abington Senior High School in 1975 and attended Temple University, from where he graduated in 1978.
Saget's breakout television role was as a member of CBS' The Morning Program in early 1987.
Later that same year, Saget booked his most beloved role as widower and father of three, Danny Tanner, on Full House. The sitcom ran from the fall of 1987 through May 1995.
Saget starred in the family sitcom with John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Lori Loughlin and twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
During the height of his Full House fame, Saget began hosting America's Funniest Home Videos in 1989. The actor worked on both shows in the 1990s and in 1997, he passed the hosting AFHV baton to Tom Bergeron.
Saget would later go on to host the game show 1 vs. 100 from 2006 to 2008.
In 1998, Saget directed his first feature film, Dirty Work, starring Artie Lange and Norm Macdonald, whom Saget remained close friends with until Macdonald's death in September 2021.
Among his other famous roles was as the narrator on How I Met Your Mother, which premiered in September 2005. Saget was the voice of the future Ted Mosby, who was portrayed by actor Josh Radnor.
Saget's other roles in the early 2000s included Raising Dad, which lasted one season and costarred Kat Dennings and Brie Larson.
Saget also had a recurring role in Entourage as well as appearances on Law & Order: SVU, Shameless and Grandfathered.
In 2014, Saget released his book Dirty Daddy about his career, love for comedy and experiences with fame.
In 2016, Saget returned to the role that launched his career. He reprised Danny Tanner for the Full House sequel series, Fuller House.
Saget was in 10 episodes of the show, which ended in 2020.
Saget wed wife Kelly Rizzo in October 2018 during a ceremony at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, California. The ceremony was officiated by actor Jonathan Silverman, who pulled it off with a little help from his wife, Jennifer Finnigan.
Saget's Fuller House costars were among the guests, with John Stamos and wife Caitlin, Dave Coulier and wife Melissa, Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Josh Peck and wife Paige and series creator Jeff Franklin all attending.
One of Saget's last TV gigs was on The Masked Singer in November 2020 as Squiggly Monster.
Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9 following a performance near Jacksonville. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death.
The star is survived by wife Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — whom he shared with first wife, Sherri Kramer.