Later that same year, Saget booked his most beloved role as widower and father of three, Danny Tanner, on Full House. The sitcom ran from the fall of 1987 through May 1995.

Saget starred in the family sitcom with John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Lori Loughlin and twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.