Bob Saget, 62, Marries Kelly Rizzo, 39, in Stunning Beach Side Wedding

Full House star Bob Saget and TV host Kelly Rizzo have tied the knot.

The pair, who got engaged in November, said “I do” Sunday in a beautiful ceremony at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, California.

“Okay, so we went and did it. And damn are we happy,” Saget, 62, captioned an Instagram post from their wedding day, which shows the lovebirds smiling in front of two rose-filled vases placed on pillars with the beach in the background.

For the special day, Saget opted for a classic black suit while Rizzo, 39, stunned in a sheer lace gown designed by Pronovias.

Rizzo also shared a photo from their nuptials captioning it, “@Bobsaget and I dressed up as bride and groom for Halloween. 👰🏼🤵🏻Seriously though, best day of my life.”

Among those in attendance was “New Light” singer John Mayer, who pushed his Instagram live show back 3 hours last night just to be there.

“Like I said, I had a thing last night. And what a beautiful thing it was. Congratulations Kelly and Bob!” Mayer, 41, wrote reposting Saget’s photo.

After splitting from his first wife Sherri Kramer — with whom he shares three daughters — in 1997, Saget thought he’d never find love.

“I didn’t think I’d have a relationship again,” the comedian told Closer Weekly. “I was kind of in that ‘just work, make people happy and take care of your kids until they’re 90’ mindset.”

But two years after a mutual friend introduced him to Rizzo Saget popped the question.

“We were watching Stranger Things on the iPad,” Saget told PEOPLE Now on Nov. 14. “And then I got up to go to the restroom, and I opened the safe and I took out a ring that I had been hiding for four days and I got on one knee. And she said ‘What are you doing?’ and she got very emotional and so did I.”

Right after saying “yes,” the couple celebrated in Beverly Hills with pals Katie Killean and former Seinfeld producer George Shaprio. Rizzo, also a food and travel blogger, called the ring “my new favorite accessory.”

They weren’t in a rush to plan their big day at the time. Speaking with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live Nov. 27, Saget told the host, “I just want to enjoy the engagement a whole lot.”