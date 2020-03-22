Full House Star Bob Saget Jokingly Says He's 'Become Danny Tanner' amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Bob Saget is channeling his TV character amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The 63-year-old actor joked on Twitter and Instagram Saturday that he was showing similarities to his iconic Full House character by expertly cleaning his house to stay healthy.

“Oh. My. God. I spend my day cleaning and vacuuming and sanitizing everything in the house. I have become Danny Tanner,” Saget wrote.

As captured by Comments By Celebs, the star’s Full House costar and on-screen daughter Candace Cameron Bure left a message about the actor’s hilarious comparison.

“You spent years getting away from him and now you’ve finally embraced him. Welcome home dad 😘😜,” Bure, 43, wrote in the comments section.

“I never wanted to get away from him —I just had other sides that were confused as you well know. I love the guy – – and he loves DJ and all his girls. Ha. We need him more than ever right now. Who knew?” Saget responded.

Danny Tanner was known to have an obsession with cleaning, which often provided many humorous moments on the ABC sitcom. Saget reprised the role for several episodes of Netflix’s spinoff Fuller House, which finished filming its final season in November.

Saget commemorated the final day on set with a photo of leading ladies Bure, Andrea Barber, and Jodie Sweetin embracing in a heartfelt hug.

“After the final ever episode of the 5th season of Fuller House,” he wrote. “This photo that Candace sent me sums it all up. So proud of the incredible work, love, and deep friendship of Candace, Jodie, and Andrea who made Fuller House such a special show for so many. Here’s to five wonderful years full of love and laughter, and more love. These are three incredible and talented women. I love them all so much.”

As of March 22, there have been at least 29,666 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and 377 deaths, according to the New York Times database.

