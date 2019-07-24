Bob Saget Appears in Hilarious Reboot of the 1950s Classic Gameshow To Tell the Truth

Image zoom Norman Lear, Doris Hancox, Rita Moreno, Bob Saget, Anthony Anderson, and Joel McHale ABC/Eric McCandless

Bob Saget is here to win, ya’ll!

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Fuller House actor opened up about his stint alongside Norman Lear, Rita Moreno and Joel McHale on ABC’s reimagined gameshow To Tell The Truth.

“This was wild,” Saget, 63, told PEOPLE of the show’s taping in November. “I’m here with friends. Norman Lear he’s one of my dearest friends. Joel is as lovely as can be. Rita is an icon. It’s a fun game. We need fluff things like this.”

“I have no idea what the strategy,” he added. “You have to find out who’s lying and you’re seeing it more and more in our culture, you can’t tell who’s lying anymore. I was wrong a lot. I was the dummy of the show. It’s just embarrassing. I guess what you learn is that profiling is not successful.”

To Tell The Truth is a funny re-imagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956 and is hosted by black-ish star Anthony Anderson. His mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.

In each round, the panelists are presented with three people who claim to be the same person, with the same skill-set or job. One must tell the truth while the other two attempt to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities can ask questions before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.

“This show has always been interesting,” said Saget. “I used to watch this as a kid. People need this entertainment.”

And while Saget is busy with a stand-up tour, a movie (Benjamin premiered on April 23), and his shows Videos After Dark and Fuller House, he says newlywed life with wife Kelly Rizzo is “a real gift.”

“When you’re busy you miss each other more, that’s the hard part,” he said. “You’re finally I love and now I have to go work. it’s a real gift and it makes the time together more special.”

The pair, who got engaged in November 2017, said “I do” in October in a beautiful ceremony at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, California.

“Okay, so we went and did it. And damn are we happy,” Saget captioned an Instagram post from their wedding day, which shows the lovebirds smiling in front of two rose-filled vases placed on pillars with the beach in the background.

Saget’s episode of To Tell The Truth will air on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.