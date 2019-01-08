John Stamos and Bob Saget Go on Double Date with Their Wives: 'We Are Both So Lucky'

They basically coordinated their proposals — and now, they’re coordinating their date nights.

On Monday, Fuller House costars John Stamos and Bob Saget went on a double date with their respective wives, Caitlin McHugh and Kelly Rizzo.

“What can you say about someone you’ve loved for so long and want to spend the rest of your life with? But enough about @JohnStamos — We are both so lucky to have married these wonderful beautiful women,” Saget wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the foursome out for dinner in Los Angeles.

“And we know which one we are each married to….whew,” he quipped.

Rizzo, a food and travel blogger who hosts the streaming series Eat Travel Rock, reposted the photo on her Instagram Story.

“Love having dinner with my brother and sister-in-law,” she captioned the slide.

In addition to being good friends, the couples actually got engaged just weeks apart: Stamos, 55, proposed to model and actress McHugh, 32, on Oct. 22, 2017, and Saget, 62, announced his engagement to Rizzo, 39, on Nov. 7.

“John Stamos and I were texting ahead of time,” Saget previously told PEOPLE. “We are incredibly close, and I knew that he was going to [propose] — sorry, Caitlin! — and he knew that I was going to.”

“Then it takes time,” he added. “Because you’ve got to get the ring!”

Stamos and McHugh went on to tie the knot on Feb. 3, 2018, and Saget and Rizzo wed on Oct. 28.

Saget shares three adult daughters with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. Stamos and McHugh are parents to son Billy, 9 months.