Bob Saget Cuddles in Bed with 'Brother' John Stamos in Hilarious Birthday Post — See the Pic!

Bob Saget has some serious love for his Full House costar, John Stamos.

The actor and comedian, 63, shared a sweet and hilarious tribute to Stamos, who turned 56 on Monday.

“Happy Birthday John. This is the manliest picture I could find of the two of us,” Saget wrote, captioning a photo of he and Stamos in their pajamas, cuddling face-to-face together in bed.

According to Saget, the photo was from a video the two starred in for Project Cuddle — a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing baby abandonment, which Stamos serves as a national spokesperson for.

“You are the most wonderful brother anyone could wish for,” Saget continued. “You do so much to help so many — even though you really didn’t help me with the release of this video. Kidding! It was for a good cause — Besides testing my heterosexuality.”

He teased, “I am so proud to have you in my life for the past 75 years. Here’s to another 75 my amazing brother.”

Saget ended his note by telling Stamos, “love you” before joking, “Oh, it’s Bob.”

It’s been more than 30 years since Saget and Stamos first worked together on the set of Full House, which aired from Sept. 22, 1987 to May 23, 1995.

The pair famously played brother-in-laws, Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis, who move in with their college best friend, Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier), to help raise Danny’s three daughters — D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) — after his wife’s death.

Over the course of the show’s eight seasons and 192 episodes, Saget and Stamos formed a tight bond, turning into a decades-long friendship.

And in 2017, the two even reunited for the Netflix reboot of the beloved series, Fuller House. Its fifth and final season will air later this year.

That same year, Stamos and Saget showed how connected they were when they both popped the question to their significant others just weeks apart. Stamos proposed to his model and actress girlfriend, Caitlin McHugh, on Oct. 22, while Saget asked TV host Kelly Rizzo to be his wife on Nov. 7.

Both have since married, but Saget told PEOPLE that the timing of the close proposals was unintentional.

“John Stamos and I were texting ahead of time,” Saget revealed. “We are incredibly close, and I knew that he was going to [propose] — sorry, Caitlin! — and he knew that I was going to.”

“Then it takes time,” he added. “Because you’ve got to get the ring!”

And like Sagat and Stamos’ friendship, the married couples remain close and even get together for occasional double dates.

“What can you say about someone you’ve loved for so long and want to spend the rest of your life with? But enough about @JohnStamos — We are both so lucky to have married these wonderful beautiful women,” Saget captioned a photo of the foursome out for dinner in Los Angeles back in January.

“And we know which one we are each married to….whew,” he quipped.