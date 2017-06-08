Bob Saget's Girlfriend Says He Makes Her Feel 'Like the Luckiest Girl in the World'

Bob Saget is in love and knows how to make his special lady feel “like the luckiest girl in the world.”

The Full House star, who is dating food and travel blogger Kelly Rizzo, recently celebrated his birthday with the Eat Travel Rock TV host.

“Happy Birthday to the man who keeps me laughing, keeps me on my toes (literally) and keeps me feeling like the luckiest girl in the world. I Love you beyond words @bobsaget ❤️🎂❤️🎂❤️🎂❤️🎂❤️🎂,” Rizzo captioned the May 17 photo of the duo taken at Disneyland, which showcased her giving Saget a kiss on the cheek.

Just days later, the actor took a trip with his girlfriend — she describes herself as a “Blonde Sicilian Chicago/LA gal” on her Instagram — to an “undisclosed” location in celebration of her birthday.

“Headed to an undisclosed vacation for the birthday celebration of my girlfriend Kelly aka @eattravelrock ~ FYI– We’re not on a bus,” Saget captioned the image on the photo and video-sharing app.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Saget, 61, was married to Sherri Kramer from 1982-1997 and shares three grown daughters with his ex-wife: daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie and Jennifer Belle.

Since splitting from his wife, to whom he was married for 15 years, and finding romance with Rizzo, Saget has frequently taken to social media to share sweet moments from their trips and adventures together, including New York, Cabo San Lucas and Las Vegas.

“Took a pic of my girlfriend @eattravelrock (that’s her legal name) just so I could photobomb it. Waiting at the airport for delayed flight cause apparently they work on the runways on weekends. Great idea, right? Doesn’t anybody work at night anymore?” he wrote on Instagram, describing the photo of himself and Rizzo waiting for their flight at the airport.

Recently, the couple enjoyed seeing both John Fogerty and John Mayer in concert in Las Vegas. “Excited to go enjoy my bff @johnmayer play with @deadandcompany in Vegas. Here we are backstage with my gal @eattravelrock aka Kelly and my buddy @therealmikeyoung aka Mike,” the father of three captioned the group photo.

Though Saget has had a successful on-screen television career, he lists his role as a father as the highlight of all of his life’s accomplishments.

“The best thing I’ve done, the highest thing in my whole life is my daughters,” he told PARADE in 2009. “I worship them.”

“If everything in my life is raised to the level of how great they are then that would be a great thing to have achieved,” said Saget. “Some of the best times I’ve ever had were just with the three of them hanging with me.”