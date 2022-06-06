Bob Saget Gave Relationship Advice in Posthumous Cameo on Welcome Home Nikki Glaser

On Sunday night's episode of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser, Bob Saget appeared in a FaceTime to talk about dating and finding love

Bob Saget's advice — and humor — lives on.

The Full House star, who died in January, made a cameo on Nikki Glaser's show Welcome Home Nikki Glaser on Sunday night. In the episode, which was filmed before Saget's unexpected death at the age of 65 on January 9, he appeared via FaceTime to give Glaser some important dating advice.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Glaser, 38, questioned Saget on his own love life, and wondered if she should reunite with on-again-off-again boyfriend Chris Convy. "I've been dating recently, and I'm thinking about getting back together with my ex-boyfriend," Glaser explained. "But I'm also like, 'Should I go back out there?'"

Bob Saget Bob Saget | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

The conversation turned to Saget's relationship with wife Kelly Rizzo, and how he knew she was "the one." "I didn't think I was gonna meet anybody ever again," he said. "We met through a mutual friend and then two weeks later, we were in Vegas on our first date."

Glaser questioned what the age difference between Saget and Rizzo is, which he joked was "84 years."

After Glaser took a moment to appreciate the joke, Saget asked the big question: "Do you love your ex?"

Responded Glaser, "Yes, but my issue with him is that I need us to be able to communicate better. And I feel like we don't have the tools for that."

Glaser said the one thing that continued to pull her and Convy together was "the sex," before Saget quipped, "Even I would like to have sex with him."

Before signing off, Saget and Glaser shared a sweet moment. "I love you, Bob," Glaser said. "I'll do anything for you."

"I love you, too," Saget replied, before joking, "Tell your mom I miss her. She'll know what I mean!"