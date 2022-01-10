Bob Saget's Fuller House Costars Praise Him as Show's 'True Patriarch': 'My Grandpa Danny'

Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas, Juan Pablo Di Pace and Adam Hagenbuch all wrote touching tributes in honor of Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65

On Instagram Monday, actor Elias Harger wrote a touching tribute to Saget, calling him "a wonderful and kind man."

To back it up, the 14-year-old actor — who played Max, the middle grandson of Saget's Full House and Fuller House character Danny Tanner — shared a clip of the late actor speaking to cast members on set in 2020.

In the video, Saget is seated in the middle of a table, which is positioned in front of the Tanner family's recognizable kitchen. The actor is surrounded by several of his costars from both Fuller House and Full House including Harger, Andrea Barber, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Scott Weinger, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin.

At one point during his speech, Saget addresses Harger and his fellow child costars, Michael Campion and Soni Nicole Bringas. Campion played Max's brother Jackson, while Bringas played Ramona, the daughter of Barber's character, Kimmy Gibbler.

"Elias, Michael and Soni, I know this is difficult because you haven't been through this before and all of us have," Saget said in the clip of Fuller House ending. (Full House ran from 1987 to 1995, while the Netflix reboot ran from 2016 to 2020.)

"And you guys have been just stellar. Five years — that's a lot in television, in this world," Saget continued. "And it's gonna hurt. But just know that you accomplished a lot and you grew so much from it, and you should be so proud of yourselves."

Harger captioned the touching clip, "I wanted to re-share this video of Bob talking to all of us at the end of Fuller House. He was such a wonderful and kind man. You can see how genuine and caring he was. Even though I was new to the Full House/Fuller House family, he welcomed me and the other kids with open arms."

One day earlier, Harger shared a selfie with Saget from "the last day" the two saw each other. The image was snapped on Nov. 8 at a showing of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, starring their Fuller House costar Mckenna Grace, who played Max's friend Rose on the show.

"It was a chance meeting. He will always be my Grandpa Danny," Harger wrote in the post. "Bob was the true patriarch of Fuller House. He was a warm and loving man. I will miss him a lot. I'm literally in shock. 😥❤️."

Harger's posts were two of many that were dedicated to Saget from the Fuller House cast.

Also on Instagram, Bringas, 19, captioned a photo of herself and Saget, writing beside the image: "Never do you imagine such a tragedy hitting this close to home."

"Bob was a man of humor and of character but most importantly, he was a man of compassion and kindness. To have worked with someone so loved by his friends, coworkers, and the world was truly an honor," she wrote.

"Thank you for each kind word you spoke to me. Thank you for embracing me into your magical family," Bringas added. "Rest In Peace, Bob. In our hearts, always. My fuller house fam, our love and support for each other ever grows … "

Di Pace, 42, who played Bringas' onscreen dad Fernando on the show, wrote in his tribute: "An amazingly kind and generous man left us today. Will miss you a lot Bob. So so much … 💙"

Adam Hagenbuch, who starred as Kimmy's brother, Jimmy Gibbler, on Fuller House, also penned a sweet post, calling Saget "the absolute sweetest, crassest, warmest human being I've ever met."

"He could cheer anyone up and he'd do or say just about anything to get people to crack a smile," added Hagenbuch, 30. "I'll miss him big time. Have fun telling jokes and giving bear hugs in heaven, Bob."

Saget's original Full House costars also paid tribute to the late star by issuing a joint statement on Monday. (Prior to the statement, the cast spoke out individually on their respective social media accounts.)

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," read the statement from series creator Jeff Franklin and stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Cameron Bure, Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Barber, Weinger, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

"Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob," they continued. "He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."

Fuller House house cast Premiere Of Netflix's "Fuller House" - Arrivals Netflix's Fuller House cast at the 2016 premiere | Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Also known for his stand-up comedy performances and as the one-time host of America's Funniest Home Videos, Saget was found dead Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, following a performance outside of Jacksonville the previous night.