Bob Saget's Longtime Friend Caroline Hirsch Remembers the Late Full House Star: 'He Was Truly Kind'
One of Bob Saget's best qualities was his consideration for others, according to his longtime friend Caroline Hirsch.
"I think he was truly kind," Hirsch tells PEOPLE. "You can see by the pouring out of everybody's heart about how kind he was. I mean, he really was considerate."
Hirsch first met Saget in the early '80s when he was headlining at her comedy club in New York City.
"Bob was a cutting edge, racy kind of comedian," says Hirsch. "When people saw him on Full House, here was this family man and the persona of this kind guy. But when he went on the road, he had this standup act that was really racy. So people were kind of shocked."
Hirsch and Saget later worked together for years to support the Scleroderma Research Foundation.
"Bob came when his sister was very sick with this disease and passed away, and he got involved with the foundation," she recalls. "These fundraisers just got bigger and bigger every year. And Bob was really immersed in it."
Hirsch continues: "He was generous. All of his proteges and his stars would come out for this event at the club. The Olsen girls, all of the kids from Full House and John Stamos were always there for him. It was fun working with him. He really put himself into that charity, and he made himself the voice of it, and really helped raise millions and millions of dollars for the charity."
RELATED: Bob Saget 'Wanted People to Understand How Bad' Scleroderma Can Be: 'This Was His Life's Work'
Saget died at the age of 65. He was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday afternoon, following a performance outside of Jacksonville the night prior, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter.
His family later confirmed his death in a statement, sharing how "devastated" they are.
"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the statement read. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."
