"No matter how busy he was with his remarkable career, he was always there with his love, his humor and his giving heart," Rabbi Steven Carr Reuben wrote

Bob Saget's Former Rabbi Calls Late Actor 'One of the Greatest Gifts of My Life' in Touching Tribute

Bob Saget's former rabbi is honoring the beloved actor after his death.

Saget died on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida, at age 65. He had performed a stand-up set on Saturday night and hours later, he was found dead in his hotel room. His cause of death has not yet been revealed, though no signs of drug use or foul play were reported.

Following news of Saget's death, Steven Carr Reuben, the former senior rabbi of Kehillat Israel in Los Angeles, wrote an op-ed for The Forward, describing his friendship with Saget and how much their bond meant to him.

The rabbi explained that he had known Saget for "over 30 years as his rabbi and as a friend, and like the rest of the world, I am devastated by his death."

"For me personally, Bob was one of the greatest gifts of my life," he wrote. "No matter how busy he was with his remarkable career, he was always there with his love, his humor and his giving heart for every event, celebration and important moment in my life as well."

Throughout the piece, Reuben spoke in-depth about Saget's life, noting how the comedian "lived in the shadow of death" but never let that stop him from helping and bringing joy to others.

"Two twin siblings died in infancy before he was even born... His sister Andi died suddenly of a brain aneurysm at the age of 34 and his sister Gay from scleroderma at the age of 47," Reuben explained, adding that Saget's father, Ben, also died in 2006 while his mother Dolly died in 2014.

"He is renowned for having raised millions of dollars year after year for the Scleroderma Research Foundation in memory of his sister Gay, and he actually expressed regret to me that he hadn't been raising money for research into brain aneurysms as well," Reuben continued.

"Bob brought his special brand of love, compassion, open-hearted joy for life itself and humor into every moment," he added, later calling Saget "one of the funniest human beings on earth."

Speaking to Saget's loyalty as a friend, Reuben shared how the Full House actor was always there for him during some of the most important moments of his life.

"When he heard I helped to found griefHaven.org, he was the first person to appear at our gala to receive the 'Peace of Heart' award and support our grief work," he wrote. "When my retirement event took place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in 2014, it was Bob who immediately volunteered to be the host and emcee for the night, and when my book, 'Becoming Jewish' was published, it was Bob Saget who wrote the foreword."

Concluding his op-ed, Reuben addressed the many tributes that have poured in since Saget died, noting how they "reveal the true measure" of the beloved star.

"He was the same loving, caring, giving, compassionate 'dear friend' to literally everyone who knew him," he shared. "Bob once wrote, 'When tragedy strikes, it's more important than ever to look for anything that can bring humor and joy to every moment.' That is Bob's true legacy – the gift of bringing humor and joy to every moment, every relationship, every day of his life."

"The greatest tribute we can pay to Bob and his life is for those of us who knew and loved him dearly to carry that gift of his humor and love, and share it with everyone we meet every day of our lives," he wrote.

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters — Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 — with whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer.

His family released a statement on Sunday, saying they are "devastated" by his sudden death.