Bob Saget's Final Film 'Daniel's Gotta Die' Set to Premiere at Austin Film Festival

Bob Saget's final film Daniel's Gotta Die will premiere at the Austin Film Festival later this year.

The late actor's movie is part of a slate of more than 33 films set to debut at the event from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3 in Austin, Texas, the festival said in a press release.

"Bob's passing came as a shock to the entire Daniel's Gotta Die team. He was a collaborator through and through and he really loved this film," director Jeremy LaLonde said in a statement. "It's with great sadness that he never got to see it finished."

He continued, "I can't wait to see how audiences react to his final performance at Austin Film Festival with his final gift to all that loved him."

Daniel's Gotta Die chronicles Daniel Powell (Joel David Moore) as he seeks to reconnect with his family who discovers would rather kill him for his inheritance. Saget will portray a character called Lawrence in the film, according to IMDb.

Writer Matthew Dressel also recalled Saget's commitment to the role.

"Bob truly loved the script and took on a very fatherly role right from the start; eager to help out in any way he could," he shared. "He really brought the character's heart to the surface of the script and was intent on making sure he always got it just right. On set, he always had the script pages in-hand and spoke with me often about making sure the character was as I intended."

"If there's one person who deserved to see this film it's Bob and I will always be sad he cannot," he added. "He helped us craft a beautiful and heart-warming send-off and I think people will really appreciate it."

Daniel's Gotta Die also stars Joel David Moore, Jason Jones, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Carly Chaikin, and Iggy Pop.

Saget unexpectedly died on Jan. 9 at age 65, and an autopsy later revealed his death was a result of head trauma consistent with some kind of fall. He was laid to rest during a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 14.

In addition to earning the nickname of "America's Dad" during his eight years on Full House and four years on its sequel spinoff Fuller House, Saget "was one of the pioneers in the reality TV world" in his role as host of America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 through 1997.