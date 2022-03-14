Bob Saget's Family Granted Permanent Injunction to Block Release of His Death Investigation Records

Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget's three daughters were granted a temporary injunction last month after suing officials about blocking the release of documents tied to the actor's death

Bob Saget's family has been granted a permanent injunction to block the release of records tied to his sudden death.

The legal move was made on Monday by Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu, PEOPLE confirms via the Saget family's attorney, Brian Bieber.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It comes nearly a month after the Full House star's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — sued Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office in an effort to prevent the release of documents tied to Saget's death.

"The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob's dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss," Bieber said of the ruling in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Monday.

"We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward," Bieber's statement continued. "All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated."

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

bob saget Bob Saget | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

On Feb. 15, Rizzo, 42, and Saget's three daughters filed a lawsuit against Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office in an effort to prevent the release of documents tied to Saget's death.

The family also requested that the information and materials gathered about Saget's passing be exempt from public records requests, arguing that the release of the documents "would cause irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress," according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Just one day after the lawsuit was filed, Judge Chiu granted the emergency motion for a temporary injunction to Saget's family.

Aubrey Saget, Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo and Lara Saget Bob Saget with Kelly Rizzo, Aubrey Saget and Lara Saget | Credit: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Saget died on Jan. 9 at age 65. At the time, his body was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after he performed a stand-up set nearby. He was laid to rest five days later.

Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany, MD later revealed in a toxicology analysis that Saget's death was "the result of blunt head trauma," ruling the manner of his passing an accident not tied to any illicit drugs or toxins. Additionally, the comedian's autopsy report indicated he had severe fractures to the back of his head and around his eyes when he died.

Saget was also positive for COVID-19 and was taking clonazepam, a prescription drug that helps treat seizures, panic disorder and anxiety. He had aortic atherosclerosis (plaque build-up inside the wall of the aorta), cardiomegaly (an enlarged heart) and coronary artery atherosclerosis (damage or disease in the heart's major blood vessels).

In the months since his death, Saget's family has honored the late actor on social media multiple times.

In a post on Instagram in early February, daughter Lara wrote in part, "It is a gift to know that nothing was left unsaid. That I love you is all that matters and that I wouldn't have done anything differently."

Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo | Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"My dad recently said that all he wanted to do was to make people laugh and to spread kindness and love," she added. "For me, to honor him is to live that. No matter what life throws, be kind and love fully. And tell people how much I love them."

Rizzo, who met Saget in 2015 and married him three years later, recently marked the two-month anniversary of her husband's death with a tribute post of her own.

"I've experienced that now time means nothing and everything at the same time," she wrote in the post. "You count the weeks, and the months, they're strange and surreal milestones. How can it be 2 months without you?? But also it feels like yesterday you were here — and it still also feels like you never left?"