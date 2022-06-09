"I know I have it in me ... I'm going to be more than Bob," the actor told Radio Rahim during a May 2021 chat

Bob Saget Looked to His Future Success in One of His Final Interviews: 'I Think I'm Just Starting'

Just eight months before Saget died unexpectedly his Florida hotel room, the actor recorded a candid interview for the Til This Day with Radio Rahim podcast. After PEOPLE exclusively shared the first two parts of the May 2021 conversation earlier this week, fans can now exclusively hear the third and final installment.

During the conversation, which Luminary released on Thursday, Saget revealed his future aspirations and vowed to make them happen.

"You're young," Saget told host Radio Rahim. "I look at you and see only a younger person with the future completely ahead of you. Because it takes this. It takes the hurt to have the chops. You can't be really great without life experience and it can be the lowest of lows."

Continuing, Saget — who went through his own series of hardships, including losing several family members while growing up — said of his life: "See, I think I'm just starting. And that is, I guess what relevance comes from."

"I actually believe I'm just starting, because I haven't made a movie that I feel hit everybody, and I want to do a couple of those," he said. "And some people spend their whole life doing many movies. There's these amazing directors. We all love them. You know, we all respect them. I adore them. They're the top of the mountain. I want to do a couple of those movies. I know I have it in me."

Added Saget, "It's a question of, you know, like Bill Burr said, 'You better f---ing hurry up.' ... I'm just getting started. I swear. I'm going to be more than Bob."

Saget died on Jan. 9, following a standup performance at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Orlando. An autopsy later revealed he had died from head trauma consistent with some kind of fall.

In the weeks and months following the Full House star's death, loved ones have paid tribute to the late comedian on social media, remembering him for his ability to make everyone feel special and loved, amongst other notable qualities.

Saget, himself, got to experience that same level of love years earlier at his 60th birthday party, which was thrown by close friend John Stamos. Speaking about the moment on the second part of Rahim's podcast, Saget said he had an epiphany that made him realize how he had changed others' lives for the better.

"I found out how much love that I had given to receive so much love from people," he said of the party thrown by Stamos. "This isn't without other hardships that were happening at the same time, just personal things. But I really started to go, You mean something."

The realization was so strong that Saget compared it to the 1946 film, It's a Wonderful Life, starring James Stewart and Donna Reed.

"It's like It's a Wonderful Life when [Stewart's character] George Bailey ... wants to kill himself. The movie starts, he's on a bridge. He's going to kill himself. And then an angel takes him through his life and shows him what would've happened had he not existed," he explained. "And I know for a fact that I have helped people."

He continued, "I know that I have given a lot of love to people because I have a lot. I have an extreme amount. I was raised with it. It's what helped me to survive and stay sane. It's helped me not let myself die."

Saget also spoke about losing multiple loved ones throughout his lifetime in the first part of the podcast, revealing how the experiences helped him "grow" as a person.

"I'm proud of myself because I'm onto a new thing," Saget told Rahim. "At 65, I'm different than I was. We're all rethinking what we said 20 years ago, 10 years ago, four years ago. I'm not even rethinking it, I just don't have the same way of doing humor or conversation."