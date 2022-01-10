Bob Saget Discovered Dead By Housekeeping After Missing His Hotel Checkout: Source

Bob Saget was found dead by hotel housekeeping on Sunday after he missed his checkout time, a source from the hotel tells PEOPLE.

The beloved Full House star, 65, died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando following a performance outside of Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday night. TMZ was first to break the news.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death after deputies were called just after 4 p.m. local time. "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the office wrote on Twitter.

The source tells PEOPLE that Saget stayed at the hotel for a couple of days and arranged to have a late check out at 3 p.m. An hour after he missed the checkout, housekeeping went to his room and found him unresponsive in bed.

bob saget Bob Saget

The source adds that the room was neat, with no signs of trauma, and Saget's bags were packed by the door.

The housekeeping manager tried to perform CPR on him after calling 911, but paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene once they arrived, the insider says. About two and half hours later, the coroner took Saget's body to the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office. The Sheriff's Office then began their investigation and contacted Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo.

Since the news of his death broke later on Sunday, there has been an outpouring of love for the actor from fans and colleagues on social media, including his many Full House costars.

John Stamos tweeted, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has."

"I don't know what to say . I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much," Candace Cameron Bure wrote on Twitter, while Dave Coulier added in his own post, "My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave."

His family also released a statement, writing, "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

"Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world," the statement concluded.