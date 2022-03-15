"Nothing was located" in Bob Saget's hotel room that "allows for a definitive conclusion" on his death, according to the incident report released on Tuesday

There isn't conclusive reasoning for Bob Saget's fatal injury, according to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Saget died on Jan. 9 at age 65. He was found dead in his hotel at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a stand-up set in Jacksonville. It was later confirmed that his death was "the result of blunt head trauma," and the manner of his death was an accident not tied to any illicit drugs or toxins. The comedian had severe fractures to the back of his head and around his eyes when he died.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the incident report, obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, an autopsy conducted by Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany, M.D. in January indicated that "the amount of force necessary to cause the fracture, coupled with the fact that the skin on the back of the head was still intact, led him to believe that the injury was most likely caused by 'something hard, covered by something soft.' "

Dr. Stephany cited "a fall onto a carpeted floor" as an example of something that could cause such injury. There were no signs of blood on the bedsheets or bedspread, according to the report.

"Dr. Stephany stated that the fracture would have stunned Mr. Saget, and, even if the bleeding occurred slowly, Mr. Saget would have noticed symptoms such as dizziness, and there would have signs that were obvious to those around him, such as issues with confusion, balance, and/or slurred speech," the report stated.

"In a follow-up phone call with Dr. Stephany on January 11, 2022, I mentioned that Mr. Saget had apparently driven himself back from Jacksonville, Florida (approximately a two-hour drive). Dr. Stephany stated flatly that Mr. Saget could not have made any type of extended drive with the injury he sustained," the report detailed.

Following the autopsy findings, a re-examination of Saget's room at the Ritz-Carlton was conducted "to locate specific places or items in the room that could have caused the trauma found on autopsy."

"The countertops, tables, nightstands, and other hard furniture in the room all had sharply defined edges and corners and were thought to be unlikely due to the fact that they would have lacerated the skin," the report stated. "The counters in the bathroom and the shower stall were ruled out for the same reason. Most of the chairs and couches were thickly upholstered and were too soft to have caused the type and extent of injury Mr. Saget suffered."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The report added, "As mentioned earlier, most of the suite was carpeted. The headboard of the bed was lightly padded and set slightly out from the wall. These are listed here as possible mechanisms of injury, but nothing was located in the room that allows for a definitive conclusion."

Dr. Stephany was also unable to "state definitively when Mr. Saget's head wound occurred, but he believed it was probably within hours of his death, possibly within a day or two, depending on several medical factors."

But the Full House alum "would have exhibited significant signs that something was wrong," according to the medical examiner.

Bob Saget Bob Saget | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters — Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 — he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. On Monday, his family was granted a permanent injunction to block the release of his death investigation records.

The legal move comes nearly one month after they sued Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office to prevent the release of documents tied to Saget's passing.

"The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob's dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss," the Saget family's attorney, Brian Bieber, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Monday.

"We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward," Bieber's statement concluded. "All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated."

Rizzo recently posted a photo in Saget's honor on the two-month anniversary of his passing.