Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Is 'In Shock' After Full House Actor's Death, Source Says

Kelly Rizzo is "in shock" following the death of her husband, Bob Saget, a source tells PEOPLE.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday afternoon following a performance outside of Jacksonville on the night prior, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet. The Full House star was 65.

"Kelly is in shock and processing everything, but appreciative and touched by the outpouring of love from friends, family, his peers, and fans," the insider says.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," Stamos tweeted on Sunday.

Saget and Rizzo announced their engagement in November 2017.

"I got up to go to the restroom, and I opened the safe and I took out a ring that I had been hiding for four days and I got on one knee," Saget previously told PEOPLE. "And she said 'What are you doing?!' She got very emotional, and so did I. I tried to put it in words that make sense. I adore her. She's fantastic and I'm a very lucky man."

In October 2018, Saget and Rizzo, who were first introduced to one another through a mutual friend three years prior, wed at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, California.

The ceremony was officiated by actor Jonathan Silverman, who pulled it off with help from his wife Jennifer Finnigan. Saget's Full House costars were among the guests, with Stamos and wife Caitlin, Coulier and wife Melissa, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, Cameron Bure, Sweetin, Barber, and series creator Jeff Franklin all attending. Also there were Josh Peck and wife Paige, Jeffrey Ross and Jeff Garlin.

Saget's close friend John Mayer sang "A Face to Call Home" at the reception.

Two weeks before Saget's death, the Eat Travel Rock food blogger shared a photo of the couple celebrating Christmas.

"Merry Christmas Eve everyone! So happy to spend my very first Christmas with @bobsaget (even though we've been married over 3 years!) because he's finally in Chicago for the holidays!" Rizzo wrote on Instagram.

In October, the pair celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary, with Rizzo writing in another post, "Happy 3 year anniversary!! Time flies with you! Doesn't feel a day over 2 years 10 months. Love you @bobsaget, Thank you for being the most wonderful husband!"