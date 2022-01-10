Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin played Danny Tanner and Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis respectively on Full House from 1987 to 1995

Lori Loughlin Speaks Out After Bob Saget's Death: He 'Was More Than My Friend, He Was My Family'

Bob Saget and actress Lori Loughlin arrive at the "Much Love Animal Rescue Benefit" at the Playboy Mansion on July 14, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday afternoon following a performance in Jacksonville on Saturday night, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet. He was 65.

Shortly after the tragic news was made public, Loughlin, 57, spoke out and expressed her sadness.

"Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend, he was my family," Loughlin said in a statement. "I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you Bobby."

Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin Full House Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Saget and Loughlin first worked together on the set of Full House, which aired from Sept. 22, 1987, to May 23, 1995.

Saget played Danny Tanner on the sitcom, while Loughlin played his Wake Up, San Francisco co-host, Rebecca Donaldson, who would go on to marry his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis, portrayed by John Stamos.

Like with many of his castmates, Saget's time on Full House turned into a decades-long friendship with Loughlin and her family.

In recent years, the comedian was there for Loughlin as she completed a two-month prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 58, were both arrested in March 2019 for their involvement in the college admissions scandal organized by Rick Singer.

The couple pleaded guilty in May 2020 to paying $500,000 to falsely designate daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport. Loughlin received two months in jail, a $150,000 fine, and 150 hours of community service, while Giannulli, 58, was sentenced to five months in jail, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service.

In April 2019, during an appearance on PEOPLE Now, Saget said of the actress: "There's 30 years of love there. More than that. So that's all I got. I love her very much. And that's it."

He later elaborated on their friendship during an interview with Fox News in October of that year.

"I love the people I love, and people go through life, and stuff happens ... I love the people I love, and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years," he said. "I don't cut people out."