Jodie Sweetin Pays Tribute to TV Dad and Full House Costar Bob Saget: He 'Was a Wonderful Human Being'

Jodie Sweetin is paying tribute to her TV dad following his death.

Bob Saget died on Sunday at the age of 65, leaving behind millions of fans who considered him family, thanks to his role as Danny Tanner on Full House. The TV patriarch's sudden death had an even more profound effect on his television family — including onscreen daughter Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner.

Sweetin, 39, paid her respects to her late costar on social media Monday.

"There aren't enough words to express what I'm feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was. One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, 'I love you.' Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, 'I love you more…,' " the actress began her caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYjtDP2Jthh Credit: Jodie Sweetin / Instagram

"There are so many songs that I hear of and think of him… he introduced me to some of my favorite music through the years. Talking comedy bits with him. The love of standup and comedy history he shared. The hundreds of inside jokes we all had, the kind that only a family knows and that nobody else will ever understand or think is funny," Sweetin continued.

"Notes sessions on the show, sitting and laughing all together at the kitchen table on set. He and Dave dancing together at my 13th Birthday party, being ridiculous, as usual," she recalled, mentioning her Full House costar Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone.

"Spending weekends at his house with his daughters when I was young, and having blueberry pancakes. The time I out 'Bob'd' Bob, with some joke I told. Him telling me he was proud of me. These are just a few of the special memories I hold in my heart and that keep playing on the carousel of memories in my mind," Sweetin shared.

"Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being that could drive you nuts at times, and he knew it, but who was so genuine that you couldn't even get that frustrated. Someone who would also call and profusely apologize for at LEAST 15 minutes if he thought he MAY have perhaps said something he shouldn't have or thought maybe he took a joke too far. He was a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life, and was most happy when he was helping others. Whether it was personally or through SO many of his different avenues of philanthropy. He gave great hugs too," she wrote.

Sweetin concluded her tribute with her character Stephanie's signature line.

"I would always say 'you're the best TV dad ever.' And he was. I'll miss you Bob. I'll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would've wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer… How Rude. Thank you all for the love. And to his amazing wife @eattravelrock and my FH family- we'll get through this together," she ended her caption, also mentioning Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo.

Sweetin and Saget famously starred together on the hit ABC sitcom from 1987-1995. They both reprised their roles as Stephanie and Danny Tanner in the Netflix reboot Fuller House as well.

Bure commented on Sweetin's post, writing: "Everyone needs to read this. You said it best Jodes. I just couldn't get the words out. And I don't know if I'll be able to for a long while 💔 I love you sister."

Actress Marla Sokoloff, who portrayed Gia Mahan on Full House and Fuller House, also commented, "Beautifully said. Love you. ❤️."